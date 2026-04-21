Andrei Vasilevskiy has been struggling in the playoffs since 2022

The Canadiens won Game 1 of their first-round series, thanks in large part to their power play.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was unable to stop the Habs. It's not all his fault, of course, but he wasn't able to step up for his team.

He allowed four goals on 19 shots—and came close to giving up five.

During the regular season, he was more often able to do what was needed to help his team win. Since the trade deadline, for example, he hasn't often given up four goals in a game. It's happened only twice.

You might say that one playoff game is a small sample size for someone who could win the Vezina Trophy in 2025-2026. And that's true.

But when you look at the Russian's playoff stats since the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, you realize it's been a long time since the goaltender has dominated in the playoffs.

One wonders if this is one of the reasons why, right now, the Lightning don't seem confident heading into the next game, which takes place tonight.

Renaud Lavoie mentioned it briefly on the radio this morning: Vasi hasn't exactly been dominant in the playoffs lately. He could have started this streak a year earlier, but oh well. #2021FinalsAgainstTheCanadiens

Since the first game of the final against Colorado, Vasilevskiy has six wins and 17 losses, including Sunday's game. He's allowed 79 goals in 23 games, which is nearly 3.5 goals per game.

His .886 save percentage isn't exactly inspiring confidence in his players… and since the sample size is starting to be representative, we can take that stat at face value.

Remember that Tampa Bay didn't make it past the first round in 2023, 2024, or 2025.

If the Canadiens' forwards (including Juraj Slafkovsky) keep doing what they're supposed to do, it'll put pressure on the Lightning, whose defense isn't exactly perfect either.

And in the meantime, if Jakub Dobes keeps gaining confidence…

In a nutshell

– Things have been looking up for the Blue Jays over the past two games.

The team is on a winning streak. https://t.co/08nlvwTG1T — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 21, 2026

– Patrick Roy: his French team is the champion. [JdeM]

– Sidney Crosby needs to step up.

Flyers silence the Steel City, take both games in Pittsburgh for their first 2-0 series lead since 2012 – also vs. Pens. Sidney Crosby, the all-time leading scorer against the Flyers, did not register a point in his first two playoff games since 2022. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 21, 2026

– Well done.

Vincent Damphouse is the former #Oilers player being honored tonight at Rogers Place. pic.twitter.com/yFngo4N56y — Patrick Henri (@pathenri) April 21, 2026

– Wow.