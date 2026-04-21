A heavy loss for the CFL

The news of Adam Bighill's CFL retirement marks the end of a remarkable career for one of the best linebackers in the history of the Canadian Football League .

At 37, Adam Bighill officially announced that he was ending his career after 13 seasons at the highest level.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers recognized the significance of his time with the team by offering him a one-day contract, allowing him to retire in the uniform of the team with which he won two Grey Cups. This symbolic gesture speaks to the lasting impact he has had within the organization.

He was named to the All-Star team six times and won Defensive Player of the Year three times. His statistics speak for themselves: 951 defensive tackles, 50 quarterback sacks, 15 interceptions, and 14 forced fumbles in 199 games, along with significant contributions on special teams.

Bighill's career began in 2011 with the British Columbia Lions, where he quickly found success by winning the Grey Cup in his rookie season. He also distinguished himself individually, notably in 2015 with an impressive 121 tackles.

After a brief stint with the New Orleans Saints in 2017, he joined Winnipeg, where he solidified his reputation. With the Bombers, he won two consecutive championships and added a third Defensive Player of the Year award to his resume.

Bighill also left his mark on the team's history, ranking second in career tackles with 430, behind Greg Battle. His leadership and consistency made him a defensive mainstay for several seasons.

Adam Bighill's CFL retirement thus marks the conclusion of an exemplary career, characterized by performance, resilience, and a lasting influence on Canadian football.

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