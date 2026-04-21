A comeback with the New York Giants?

Rumors of OBJ returning to the New York Giants are gaining momentum after a meeting took place between Odell Beckham Jr. and New York Giants executives.

According to several sources, including New York Post insiders, the veteran wide receiver is reportedly considering a return to the team that first brought him to the public's attention.

Selected 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, Beckham enjoyed his best years in New York. From his rookie season onward, he established himself as a star, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and earning three consecutive Pro Bowl selections. In 59 games with the Giants, he racked up over 5,400 yards and 44 touchdowns, quickly becoming one of the league's most electrifying wide receivers.

However, while this reunion is fueling speculation, a return is not imminent. According to reports, the organization would prefer to wait until after the draft before making a decision—a strategy that could depend on the needs identified at this crucial stage of the offseason.

Since leaving the Giants in 2019, Beckham has played for several teams, including the Cleveland Browns, the Los Angeles Rams, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Miami Dolphins. Notably, he won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams, adding a major achievement to his career.

Injuries, particularly to his anterior cruciate ligament and ankle, have slowed his momentum and limited his time on the field. He has also missed entire seasons, raising questions about his ability to return to his former level of play.

At 33, Beckham remains an experienced player capable of providing leadership and valuable depth to an offense. In this context, the possibility of OBJ returning to the New York Giants represents both a gamble and an opportunity for a team seeking offensive stability.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, this situation will be worth watching closely in the coming days, as the draft could play a decisive role in how things unfold.

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