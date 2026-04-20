The Predators aren’t looking to rebuild: forget about Ryan O’Reilly in Montreal

Another season is coming to a close in the Bettman League. The offseason is slowly approaching, though we're hoping the Habs go deep in the playoffs.

Among the issues to be addressed is the need for a second-line center. Michael Hage has decided to stay in college, and within the organization, Oliver Kapanen has shown his limitations. In fact, Kapanen was the least-used player yesterday.

We know Kent Hughes was cooking up something big at the trade deadline. Was it to address this need? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, it appears that Ryan O'Reilly won't be the solution for the Habs. During the end-of-season press scrums, Steven Stamkos mentioned that Predators management had let him know the team isn't heading toward a rebuild.

Steven Stamkos says that, based on the interviews he's had with management, no rebuild is looming for the Predators. Expectation is to reload for another playoff push in 2026-27. pic.twitter.com/aKcfb6fLSZ — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) April 20, 2026

The team wants to reload for the upcoming playoffs, and in that context, it's hard to imagine them parting ways with a player like O'Reilly.

However, Barry Trotz, the current general manager, is leaving, and we'll see if his successor wants to shake things up.

Unlike some, I believe Michael Hage could be the team's next second-line center, but he'll need time. In the meantime, they'd need a temporary, low-cost option (two years or less) to allow him to settle in properly.

However, if there's an offer the Habs can't ignore for a high-impact player, I'm sure Kent Hughes will jump on it.

It all depends on the market, but if prices are as exorbitant as they were at the trade deadline, I believe Hughes might turn to a short-term option and give Hage time to develop.

In a nutshell

– The Hurricanes are in full control.

LOGAN STANKOVEN SAVED A GOAL AND THEN SCORED ONE (via: @NHL)pic.twitter.com/NM1rrYl5aP — BarDown (@BarDown) April 21, 2026

– Not sure the Lightning will let him go.

Elliotte Friedman: I had someone tell me that one of the Leafs' plans was to make a move for Darren Raddysh…if he hits free agency; how will the new GM feel about that, do they feel that's still something they want to do – 32 Thoughts (4/17) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 21, 2026

– Interesting.