The Predators aren’t looking to rebuild: forget about Ryan O’Reilly in Montreal

Pablo Herrera-Vergara
The Predators aren’t looking to rebuild: forget about Ryan O’Reilly in Montreal
Credit: NHL.com

Another season is coming to a close in the Bettman League. The offseason is slowly approaching, though we're hoping the Habs go deep in the playoffs.

Among the issues to be addressed is the need for a second-line center. Michael Hage has decided to stay in college, and within the organization, Oliver Kapanen has shown his limitations. In fact, Kapanen was the least-used player yesterday.

We know Kent Hughes was cooking up something big at the trade deadline. Was it to address this need? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, it appears that Ryan O'Reilly won't be the solution for the Habs. During the end-of-season press scrums, Steven Stamkos mentioned that Predators management had let him know the team isn't heading toward a rebuild.

The team wants to reload for the upcoming playoffs, and in that context, it's hard to imagine them parting ways with a player like O'Reilly.

However, Barry Trotz, the current general manager, is leaving, and we'll see if his successor wants to shake things up.

Unlike some, I believe Michael Hage could be the team's next second-line center, but he'll need time. In the meantime, they'd need a temporary, low-cost option (two years or less) to allow him to settle in properly.

However, if there's an offer the Habs can't ignore for a high-impact player, I'm sure Kent Hughes will jump on it.

It all depends on the market, but if prices are as exorbitant as they were at the trade deadline, I believe Hughes might turn to a short-term option and give Hage time to develop.


In a nutshell

– The Hurricanes are in full control.

– Not sure the Lightning will let him go.

– Interesting.

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