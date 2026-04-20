San Francisco secures Brock Purdy’s position

With the annual NFL Draft approaching, the San Francisco 49ers have made a major move by shoring up the blind side of their offense.

The California-based organization has granted a massive two-year contract extension to its offensive anchor, Trent Williams. This deal, valued at $50 million, ensures that one of the league's most dominant players will remain on Kyle Shanahan's roster through 2027.

Confirmed by the agency Elite Loyalty Sports, this deal includes an impressive guaranteed amount of $37 million, as well as an immediate signing bonus of $22 million. Williams, who was originally set to earn $33 million for the 2026 season before becoming a free agent, thus sees his loyalty and excellence rewarded with increased financial security.

A Redefined Draft Strategy for San Francisco

The announcement of this signing, coming just days before the NFL Draft, is not just about money; it is a major strategic move. By securing Williams, the 49ers gain valuable flexibility with their 27th overall pick in the first round. While rumors pointed to the urgent need to draft a blocker for the future, management can now focus on other immediate needs or select the best athlete available without the pressure of a gaping hole on the offensive line.

Despite being 37 years old (he turns 38 next July), the American shows no signs of slowing down. Backing up his 12th consecutive Pro Bowl selection—a historic milestone for a blocker—he continues to dominate his opponents with disconcerting ease. Williams is now closing in on the all-time record held by the legendary Bruce Matthews. For San Francisco, retaining such a mentor and protector for the quarterback is an investment that far exceeds the numbers on the contract.

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