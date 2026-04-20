MLB in Brief: Concerns Over Edwin Diaz | Rob Thomson’s Job May Be on the Line

Edwin Diaz is a cause for concern

Everything points to him hiding an injury.

Edwin Diaz failed to record an out in his first outing since blowing a save. Diaz's fastball velocity was down to around 95 mph. It's still early in the season, but questions about his sharpness remain. pic.twitter.com/OgER9j1gXt — Nelson Espinal (@nelson__espinal) April 19, 2026

Is Rob Thomson in trouble?

Things need to change in Philly.

John Middleton's sensitivity to fan reaction means Rob Thomson could find himself on the hot seat sooner rather than later, says @Ken_Rosenthal. “The fans are kind of turning on the team.” pic.twitter.com/lrfSpXMApo — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 20, 2026

Kansas City approves funding

The Royals are set to receive $600 million for a new stadium.

Kansas City has approved up to $600 million in public funding for a new downtown stadium for the Royals. The city council voted to advance the $1.9 billion ballpark project, putting the Royals in their strongest position yet to secure a finalized stadium deal. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 20, 2026

Sonny Gray to Undergo an MRI

He left today's start due to a hamstring injury.

Sonny Gray will have an MRI tomorrow. He has dealt with hamstring issues in the past and said he doesn't think this is serious or long-term. It's more something he has been managing for years. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 20, 2026

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is fast

600 RBIs in 996 games is excellent.

Elite company Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the third-fastest Blue Jay to reach 600 RBI pic.twitter.com/5bd0o92yJw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 20, 2026

Ben Rice is on fire

Can he keep up the pace?

No qualified hitter has a better WRC+ this season than Ben Rice pic.twitter.com/WTaDW44DJA — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) April 20, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.