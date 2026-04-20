MLB in Brief: Concerns Over Edwin Diaz | Rob Thomson’s Job May Be on the Line

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Concerns Over Edwin Diaz | Rob Thomson’s Job May Be on the Line
Credit: LAT

Edwin Diaz is a cause for concern

Everything points to him hiding an injury.

Is Rob Thomson in trouble?

Things need to change in Philly.

Kansas City approves funding

The Royals are set to receive $600 million for a new stadium.

Sonny Gray to Undergo an MRI

He left today's start due to a hamstring injury.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is fast

600 RBIs in 996 games is excellent.

Ben Rice is on fire

Can he keep up the pace?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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