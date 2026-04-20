Michael Hage (and a first-round pick) for Nico Hischier: Mathias Brunet would do it in a heartbeat

About ten days ago, Michael Hage surprised a lot of people by deciding to return to the NCAA next year. Many expected him to make the jump to the pros, but he chose to return to college for another season.

This will allow him to refine his development as a center. Except that…

In reality, Hage likely wouldn't have had a spot in Montreal this year, especially since he's injured. That said, next season, the team will want to fill its need at the second-center position… and Hage isn't expected to be an option until the very end of next season.

And during a recent episode of Mathias et le Serpent, Hage's situation sparked quite a bit of discussion… when Mathias Brunet asked his colleagues if they'd be willing to trade Hage (and other assets, including a first-round pick) for Nico Hischier (with a long-term deal in hand) this summer.

The journalist, for his part, would do it without hesitation, as reported by our colleagues at Marqueur.

In reality, we know the club is more ready than ever to turn the corner. And that's what led Brunet to wonder whether the decision to send Hage back to the NCAA will change how the Habs handle his situation this summer—for example, by being a bit more open to trading him.

This isn't a slight against the kid, far from it: it's simply that his decision doesn't seem to align with the window of opportunity that's opening up for the Habs.

We know that Hischier, a name that has been circulating in Montreal in recent months, would be the perfect complement to Nick Suzuki on the center line. And in fact, he would also be an ideal player to play center alongside Ivan Demidov.

It's unclear, however, whether the Devils' new GM, Sunny Mehta, will be willing to trade him immediately upon taking the job. But if Hischier, who will enter the final year of his contract in 2026-27, doesn't want to extend his time in New Jersey, a door could open for a trade.

In a nutshell

– And rightly so.

Farber: The Canadiens know they can beat Tampa https://t.co/e9p7Zrt5fu — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) April 20, 2026

– Hehe.

The Lightning players jinxed their team! Georges would never have done that! pic.twitter.com/22KKKrtALz — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 20, 2026

– A name to watch.