Long-standing tensions in the Mets’ locker room

Credit: The big topic in Major League Baseball right now is undoubtedly the New York Mets’ performance. Their losing streak has now reached 11 games. You’re not seeing things. There are a lot of questions surrounding the team, and, as is human nature, people are looking for answers to explain the setbacks. One of the many […]

The big topic in Major League Baseball right now is undoubtedly the New York Mets' performance. Their losing streak has now reached 11 games. You're not seeing things.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the team, and, as is human nature, people are looking for answers to explain the setbacks.

One of the many angles being discussed involves the team's two star players, Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor. More specifically, the state of their professional relationship. From what we're hearing here and there, it's not in great shape—has it ever been?—and it's not getting any better. In fact, their lockers have even been moved to opposite ends of the locker room for the 2026 season.

There's usually no smoke without fire…

Do we need to look further into Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor's relationship? “It's going to be a cloud of [questioning that] until they actually start winning games,” says @TimBritton. pic.twitter.com/q56ZAR5AxA — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 20, 2026

Two different personalities

Juan Soto, who arrived in New York in 2025, is more reserved and introverted by nature. He likes to mind his own business, and that's perfectly fine. As for Francisco Lindor, a member of the Mets since 2021, he's more flamboyant and exuberant. That may be one of the reasons why they didn't click and still don't.

But still. The fact remains that the two are teammates and share the same common goal: winning baseball games.

Francisco Lindor doesn't get along with Jeff McNeil either. That explains the rough 2025 season. https://t.co/ZCJUdrL53P — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 29, 2025

The average person who battles traffic every morning to get to the factory, or the one who wakes up early to drop the kids off at daycare and head to their cubicle for a 9-to-5 job, doesn't necessarily get along with every single coworker. But hey, that's just how life is, and we have to work together. Soto and Lindor are paid handsomely to do their jobs as baseball players. Whether you make 51 million or 51 thousand a year, you have to act like a professional.

Let's be clear: if the team were winning, we'd never be here ranting about Manager Mendoza's two players. But with an 11-game losing streak, sky-high expectations, and a payroll in the league's top three, all hell is likely breaking loose in the locker room—and that's undeniably cause for concern.

Soto and his interpersonal relationships

It's funny (or not), but the Soto/Lindor situation bears a striking resemblance to the time when the outfielder played for the San Diego Padres. Rumor had it that his relationship with the team's other star, Manny Machado, wasn't the best.

In between, there was his one-year stint with the Yankees, and he seemed to get along well with Judge. At the same time, Judge came with all his star power and clout! It was his team, period. Soto couldn't have the upper hand in the relationship, even if there was no need for one.

Soto didn't make much of an impact in California. Same goes for the Mets. Without making excuses for Lindor—who, let's call a spade a spade, isn't playing very well and seems to have a bit of a temper—there's food for thought in Soto's case. Right?

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