Juraj Slafkovsky praised Martin St-Louis after his hat trick

Juraj Slafkovsky deserves credit.

He made the difference at a crucial moment last night in overtime when he scored his third goal of the game to give his team the win.

The kid is a true beast and is becoming one of the most dominant players in the National Hockey League on the ice. It's really great to see.

But after last night's game, Slaf chose instead to sing his coach's praises, even though he'd just had a dream night.

The young Canadiens player heaped praise on Martin St-Louis, saying it's thanks to him that he's become such a well-rounded player today. He knows that St-Louis trusted him even when things weren't going so well, and clearly, that made a huge difference in his development.

Slaf could have chosen to brag about his hat trick. But seeing him speak about his coach in this way just reminds us how close-knit this group is…

Slaf is right when he says that Martin St-Louis has helped him a lot in his development.

But none of this would have been possible if the young player hadn't put in the effort himself. We've seen it over the past few years: Slafkovsky took the initiative to work on his game, and he's reaping the rewards today.

A lot of the credit goes to him as well…

At first, we didn't expect to see the big Slovak become dominant so quickly. He's progressed at a truly phenomenal pace and is one of the team's most important players right now, even though he's only… 22 years old.

All the better, then. The Canadiens can count on a true gem, and you can tell just how much Slaf loves playing the way he has been for the past several weeks.

That's what's encouraging looking ahead…

In a nutshell

– Cool!

– Yes.

A defensive statement from the Canadiens in Tampa! @Antho_Martineau: “Just imagine how great it's going to be when Dobson comes back!” #lesickpodcast @erichoziel @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/vNcx3oreTq — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) April 20, 2026

– Oh…

The two-time defending champion absent from Roland Garros?https://t.co/jT5KvwUXM3 — RDS (@RDSca) April 20, 2026

– Interesting.

Bit of a surprising stat, but the Flyers have only won the first two games on the road in a best-of-7 series twice. They're 2-0 in those series. When a best-of-7 series they start on the road is tied 1-1, they are 7-8 all-time. Overall, they are 18-19 when a series is tied 1-1. — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) April 20, 2026

– It's up to you to answer.