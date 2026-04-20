Juraj Slafkovsky has made us forget all about Josh Anderson (and that’s just fine)

After the first half of the Canadiens' game yesterday, what were we saying?

We were saying that Josh Anderson was definitely back in playoff form. That through his physical play and offensive production, he was carrying the Canadiens (almost single-handedly) to new heights.

At one point, before the review ruled in the Lightning's favor and the Habs' second goal was disallowed, Anderson had both goals of the game.

But ultimately, this morning, what are we saying? That the hero the Habs needed is Juraj Slafkovsky.

That's good news for the Habs. After all, we all knew Anderson was going to step up, but we didn't know if the first line would do the same during the game.

We have our answer now.

Ultimately, just like in the 2025 playoffs, it was on the power play that the Habs stepped up. That's where Slaf scored three times. He's now up to five goals in six playoff games…

Canadiens' last 4 playoff

games: 2

PP goals – 2 PP goals

– 0 PP goals

– 2 PP goals We have to be careful against them — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) April 20, 2026

Clearly, Anderson is also happy to see that Slaf, with his seven shots on goal, two hits, and hat trick, has found a way to step up.

According to him, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield don't just make Slaf better—the reverse is also true.

#Habs Josh Anderson on Juraj Slafkovský: “You think Nick and Cole make him better, but I think he makes them better too. Obviously, he's a huge player for us; he's got a lot of confidence, a lot of swagger—I just love his game.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 20, 2026

It remains to be seen whether the power-play unit can maintain this level of performance over multiple games. But yesterday, it made all the difference.

And it brought Slaf closer to a historic mark for the Habs. Four power-play goals in a single playoff run since 2005 is the record to beat.

Most power-play goals by a Hab in a playoff run, salary cap era: 4 ppg — Brian Gionta | 2010

4 ppg — Mike Cammalleri | 2010

4 ppg — P.K. Subban | 2014 Slafkovsky already has 3 ppg after Round 1, Game 1. pic.twitter.com/4jUmM75rvi — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) April 20, 2026

In a nutshell

– Chris Pronger praises the Habs' power play.

Montreal with the lethal PP. They are moving it around with precision and opening up the box to perfection. #gohabsgo — Chris Pronger (@chrispronger) April 20, 2026

– Wow.

A moment no one saw coming. https://t.co/q6aNCoi9Q9 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 20, 2026

– Well done.

The boys have a new post-game celebration* *— they stole it from the Habs pic.twitter.com/4nmKXCO9UX — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) April 20, 2026

– Interesting.

Michel Bergeron joins the Morning Club every day after a Canadiens playoff game. He kicks things off with the following quote: “Yesterday, St. Louis had Cooper in the palm of his hand” We're really glad he accepted our invitation. @BPMSportsRadio — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 20, 2026

– Mathematically speaking, we like the Habs' chances.