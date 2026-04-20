Is A.J. Brown headed to the Patriots on June 1?

A.J. Brown's future in Philadelphia seems more uncertain than ever. According to reports from renowned ESPN insider

Adam Schefter, the Eagles' star wide receiver is reportedly at the center of a major trade that would send him to the New England Patriots. Although Brown is still wearing the Green and White uniform, the outcome of this hotly anticipated story is expected by early summer.

The timing of this trade is no coincidence. The Eagles are reportedly waiting until June 1 to make the move official in order to take advantage of accounting flexibility. By doing so, Philadelphia could spread the massive $40 million impact of his salary across the 2026 and 2027 payrolls, rather than absorbing the entire cost at once.

A Second Wind for Brown Under Mike Vrabel

Brown's arrival in New England would mark a significant reunion with head coach Mike Vrabel, who successfully coached him with the Titans. In exchange for their offensive cornerstone, the Eagles could secure multiple draft picks for 2027 and 2028. While other teams could still outbid them, the Patriots hold the upper hand.

This potential departure follows a turbulent period for the 29-year-old. After raising eyebrows across the league by reading a book on the bench during the 2025 playoffs, Brown had a rollercoaster start to the 2026 season. Despite a spectacular comeback to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the sixth time in his career, his disappointing performance (25 yards) in the playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers appears to have sealed his fate.

Under contract through 2029, Brown—known for his critical remarks toward the organization—is clearly preparing to turn the page on a successful but turbulent chapter in Pennsylvania. His physical dominance will remain etched in Eagles history, as he surpassed 1,400 yards in each of his first two seasons in Philadelphia.

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