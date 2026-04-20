Here are the 10 prospects to watch in the NFL Draft, according to RDS

On April 23, Pittsburgh will become the center of the American football universe.

Between the hopes of rebuilding teams and the strategies of Super Bowl contenders, the 2026 draft promises to make waves. Here are the must-watch prospects in this class.

1. Fernando Mendoza (QB, Indiana): The Raiders' new face

There's no suspense left: Mendoza will be the first overall pick. After a historic season with the Hoosiers (16-0) and a Heisman Trophy in hand, the 6'5” quarterback is joining the Las Vegas Raiders. Under the guidance of Klint Kubiak and protected by an elite center like Tyler Linderbaum, Mendoza has all the tools to usher in a new era in Nevada.

2. Jeremiyah Love (RB, Notre Dame): Pure explosiveness

Considered the rawest talent of 2026, Love dominated the NCAA with 1,372 rushing yards. His 4.36-second 40-yard dash time makes him a top target for the Tennessee Titans (4th pick), who want to surround young quarterback Cam Ward with devastating weapons.

3. David Bailey (DE, Texas Tech): The Quarterbacks' Nightmare

The favorite to join the New York Jets with the 2nd overall pick, Bailey dominated the NCAA with 14.5 sacks. While his run defense still needs work, his potential as a game-changer is undeniable for a defense looking for a second wind.

4. Arvell Reese (LB, Ohio State): “Micah Parsons 2.0”

Powerful and fast (4.46 seconds on the 40-yard dash), Reese is the prototype of the modern defender. The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly keeping a close eye on his availability, seeing him as the spiritual successor to Parsons to energize their defensive line.

5. Caleb Downs (S, Ohio State): The Safety Instinct

Already a national champion, Downs is regarded as the best safety of his generation. The New York Giants and their new head coach John Harbaugh could make him the cornerstone of their secondary with a fifth-round pick.

The Buckeyes' dominance and offensive line strategies

History may remember this draft as the Ohio State Buckeyes' draft. In addition to Reese and Downs, linebacker Sonny Styles (6) and elite wide receiver Carnell Tate (7) could help their university place four players in the top 10. Styles, a true athletic phenom, is expected to join the Giants following the trade involving Dexter Lawrence.

The Rueben Bain (8) situation remains a mystery: despite his incredible talent, his short arms could cause him to slip to the Saints. Finally, quarterback protection will be a key topic of discussion with Francis Mauigoa (9)—the missing piece to protect Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs—and the colossal Kadyn Proctor (10). Proctor, having lost 40 pounds to regain his agility, could be the Cleveland Browns' biggest surprise with the 6th overall pick.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.