He is the highest-paid kicker in the NFL

The special teams market has just reached a historic milestone.

The Dallas Cowboys have officially locked in a deal with their star kicker, Brandon Aubrey, offering him a four-year extension. This agreement makes him the first player at his position to reach the symbolic $7 million per year mark, surpassing the previous record held by Ka'imi Fairbairn ($6.5 million).

According to Adam Schefter (ESPN), the contract includes a guaranteed $20 million, an all-time high for a kicker, as well as an $8.25 million signing bonus. Aubrey thus joins his teammate Dak Prescott at the top of the league's salary hierarchy in their respective positions. This move confirms owner Jerry Jones's desire to stabilize his key roster before the draft, despite the recent departures of pillars like Micah Parsons.

A phenomenal journey, from MLS soccer to NFL records

Brandon Aubrey's success is all the more impressive given his extraordinary journey. A first-round pick by Toronto FC in Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2017, the 31-year-old had never kicked a football competitively before 2022. After a standout stint in the USFL, he joined Dallas in 2023, immediately establishing himself as a formidable weapon.

Since arriving in Texas, Aubrey has been invited to the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons. He now holds the NFL record for the most field goals made from 60 yards or more, with six makes. Despite a few long-range misses last season, his overall reliability and powerful leg (with a personal best of 65 yards) fully justify this massive investment by the Cowboys organization.

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