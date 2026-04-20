Edwin Diaz: out for several months following surgery

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Edwin Diaz: out for several months following surgery
Credit: Sportsnet

Earlier today, we mentioned the struggles of the Dodgers' Edwin Diaz.

The top relief pitcher was losing velocity. He went nine days without pitching, and yesterday, he wasn't able to retire a single batter before being pulled from the game.

Something was clearly wrong.

And now the Dodgers, after announcing that the pitcher was heading to the injured list, have said he will undergo elbow surgery. He is expected to miss two to three months, according to current projections.

So if all goes well, the California club should see the pitcher back around the All-Star Game.

But the most important thing is that he's ready for the playoffs. After all, with or without him, the Dodgers shouldn't have any trouble making the playoffs in 2026.

If he's in shape at the right time, that'll be something.

Remember that the Dodgers offered him $69 million over three years—$23 million per year—last winter. The goal? To make him the team's official closer, a role the California club hasn't had in years.

Seeing him leave New York came as a surprise. But even though L.A. has resources, putting that much money on a reliever was done because, at a certain point, there was a need to fill.

We'll see if he's in shape when he returns. After all, he's a game-changer.

PMLB
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  • Blue Jays: Injury updates.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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