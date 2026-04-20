Edwin Diaz: out for several months following surgery

Earlier today, we mentioned the struggles of the Dodgers' Edwin Diaz.

The top relief pitcher was losing velocity. He went nine days without pitching, and yesterday, he wasn't able to retire a single batter before being pulled from the game.

Something was clearly wrong.

And now the Dodgers, after announcing that the pitcher was heading to the injured list, have said he will undergo elbow surgery. He is expected to miss two to three months, according to current projections.

Dodgers closer Edwin Díaz is slated to undergo surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow, according to a source. The expectation is he'll miss somewhere in the neighborhood of three months. @FabianArdaya was first on the procedure. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) April 20, 2026

So if all goes well, the California club should see the pitcher back around the All-Star Game.

But the most important thing is that he's ready for the playoffs. After all, with or without him, the Dodgers shouldn't have any trouble making the playoffs in 2026.

If he's in shape at the right time, that'll be something.

Remember that the Dodgers offered him $69 million over three years—$23 million per year—last winter. The goal? To make him the team's official closer, a role the California club hasn't had in years.

Seeing him leave New York came as a surprise. But even though L.A. has resources, putting that much money on a reliever was done because, at a certain point, there was a need to fill.

We'll see if he's in shape when he returns. After all, he's a game-changer.

PMLB

Calling pitches from the dugout—do we like that?

The Rockies have been “suggesting” pitches from the dugout this season. As Colorado attempts its first four-game series win against the Dodgers since 2018, here's more on a practice some baseball people think will eventually sweep the league: https://t.co/B0S52I5akM — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) April 20, 2026

It's playoff fever.

Zach Neto is wearing a Ducks jersey ahead of their first playoff game tonight pic.twitter.com/43oyFwfNS6 — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 20, 2026

Blue Jays: Injury updates.

George Springer is throwing for the first time since breaking his toe, joking that “pain is my sixth sense.” He'll also do “dynamic warm-ups and mobility drills,” said John Schneider, ahead of possible running this week. “It would be great if he was ready on Friday.” — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) April 21, 2026

Rehab games this week for Trey Yesavage (Tuesday) and Jose Berrios (Wednesday), along with another bullpen session for Shane Bieber (Tuesday). Ricky Tiedemann, who was sidelined in late February with elbow soreness, is back throwing bullpens at the PDC in Dunedin. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) April 21, 2026

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