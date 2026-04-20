Do we really need a salary cap?

Baseball is the only major North American professional sport that does not yet have a salary cap in place. That said, the teams willing to spend the most money tend to be the most dominant in MLB, as the six Major League Baseball teams with the highest payrolls all made the playoffs last year, with the exception of the New York Mets.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, two-time defending World Series champions, naturally lead the league in payroll spending, with a payroll nearing $400 million.

But while a salary cap has provided some balance in other sports, the MLB Players Association has fought for decades to prevent such a cap from being implemented in their sport, and this has not prevented financially less well-off teams from remaining competitive.

Starting with the Cleveland Guardians, who have finished first or second in the American League Central Division in nine of the last ten seasons and have made the postseason in three of the last four years. Yet they have the 29th-smallest payroll, spending only about $100 million on their roster before spring training.

And the start of the 2026 season also supports this trend, as several wealthy organizations are struggling to find success on the field.

Who needs a salary cap? Blue Jays: 8-13

Red Sox: 8-13

Mariners: 10-13

Astros: 8-15

Phillies: 8-12

Mets: 7-15

Giants: 9-13 — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) April 20, 2026

This is the case, among others, for the Toronto Blue Jays, the Boston Red Sox, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the New York Mets, who are among the top 10 teams in terms of spending but have records well below .500 so far this season.

This will only give the Players Association one more argument for why a potential salary cap should remain a distant possibility. The chances of that happening were already slim to begin with.

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