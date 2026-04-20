Cam Schlittler is gearing up for a tough start against the Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox fans and New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler have had a history dating back to last October, after Schlittler humiliated the Red Sox to knock them out of the playoffs.

The Massachusetts native had reported at the time that Boston fans had been particularly mean to him and his family before the game. The tall right-hander, however, used that as fuel to pitch eight scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts, forcing the Red Sox to go strut their stuff on a beach for the rest of the winter.

Cam Schlittler has some thoughts as he prepares for his first MLB start in Boston on Thursday, six months after he struck out 12 Red Sox in a postseason game pic.twitter.com/SjcMNvGl8S — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 19, 2026

And let's just say things haven't gotten any better since then. Indeed, ahead of Schlittler's regular-season debut against the Red Sox this week, the 25-year-old reported that he had received death threats and “some downright surreal messages” from Sox fans.

Most normal fans don't care, right? It's just those die-hards who have nothing else in their lives but baseball, and the fact that I play for the Yankees makes the situation even worse for them. You'd think that after last time—given how much they were talking before—they might try to tone things down a bit.

But that hasn't been the case, far from it. And the man himself expects things to get ugly on Thursday.

It's going to get ugly. I'm not nervous about it. But it's going to be loud. There'll probably be guys my age or a little younger, sitting right in front of the dugout, yelling, probably throwing stuff at me, trying to hit me. That's kind of what I'm expecting. So I know the guys are fired up, and so am I.

With the Yankees off to a much better start than the Red Sox in 2026, let's just say frustration is building in Boston and the rivalry is likely to take a new turn this week.

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