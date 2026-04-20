Austin Hedges proposed to his girlfriend on the field

Things are going well in Cleveland right now.

While several American League teams haven't quite managed to get off the ground, the Guardians have a 13-10 record. It's one of the best records in the league and puts them at the top of the standings.

The team has won its last two games, but that wasn't what caught the most attention after yesterday's 8-4 victory.

Catcher Austin Hedges, still in uniform after the game, got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend. She said yes.

Austin Hedges proposed, in full uniform, after today's Guardians game pic.twitter.com/avCmSxodiE — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2026

Every once in a while, we see players do this (like Carlos Correa in the playoffs) on the field. But more often than not, it's the fans who take advantage of being at the stadium to propose to their girlfriends.

The Guardians also highlighted the moment on the big screen after the game, in which Hedges didn't get a hit but scored a run in his team's 8-4 win.

Austin Hedges just proposed postgame, so congratulations to him and Lexi pic.twitter.com/WBmul1Docl — Melanie Newman (@MelanieLynneN) April 19, 2026

The Tigers are half a game behind the Guardians, and the surprising Twins are 1.5 games out of first place. The Royals are further back, but they shouldn't be underestimated either… which means Cleveland can't afford to slow down this year.

Starting 13-10 is a good thing.

PMLB

Big win (10-4) for the Blue Jays.

“That's what we were missing, stringing the hits together and then hitting with runners in scoring position at that time. … We've just got to use it going forward.” The Blue Jays find an offensive breakthrough and need to make it sustainable: https://t.co/EoKFstjYir — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) April 20, 2026

Garrett Crochet didn't exactly dominate (five earned runs over five innings) yesterday. What's going on?

Crochet: “To be honest, I don't even know if that was ever really the issue. I think that was more of what I thought was the issue. Right now, it's that every mistake I make is getting absolutely hammered. It's because there are mistakes when I'm behind in the count.” https://t.co/PdmhBVAshf — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 20, 2026

11 straight losses for the Mets.

Mets are in the midst of their longest losing streak in 22 years pic.twitter.com/Lo14aBKnr8 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 19, 2026

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