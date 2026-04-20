Austin Hedges proposed to his girlfriend on the field

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Austin Hedges proposed to his girlfriend on the field
Credit: USAT

Things are going well in Cleveland right now.

While several American League teams haven't quite managed to get off the ground, the Guardians have a 13-10 record. It's one of the best records in the league and puts them at the top of the standings.

The team has won its last two games, but that wasn't what caught the most attention after yesterday's 8-4 victory.

Catcher Austin Hedges, still in uniform after the game, got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend. She said yes.

Every once in a while, we see players do this (like Carlos Correa in the playoffs) on the field. But more often than not, it's the fans who take advantage of being at the stadium to propose to their girlfriends.

The Guardians also highlighted the moment on the big screen after the game, in which Hedges didn't get a hit but scored a run in his team's 8-4 win.

The Tigers are half a game behind the Guardians, and the surprising Twins are 1.5 games out of first place. The Royals are further back, but they shouldn't be underestimated either… which means Cleveland can't afford to slow down this year.

Starting 13-10 is a good thing.

PMLB
  • Big win (10-4) for the Blue Jays.
  • Garrett Crochet didn't exactly dominate (five earned runs over five innings) yesterday. What's going on?
  • 11 straight losses for the Mets.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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