The Browns and the Cowboys are in talks regarding a major trade

With just a few days to go before the National Football League draft, rumors are swirling around the Cleveland Browns .

According to analyst Mel Kiper Jr., a major trade with the Dallas Cowboys could completely redefine the team's strategy.

In this 2026 NFL Draft Browns-Cowboys trade scenario, Dallas would send its 12th and 20th picks to Cleveland in exchange for the 6th and 39th picks. A move that would leave the Browns with… three first-round picks.

Such flexibility would offer the organization led by Andrew Berry a rare opportunity to address several major needs in a single night.

With three first-round picks, Cleveland could target several key positions. According to Kiper, the Browns could specifically target offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, wide receiver Denzel Boston, and cornerback Jermod McCoy.

This approach clearly illustrates the team's current philosophy: maximizing the value of its assets. Andrew Berry confirmed this, explaining that all options are on the table—whether it's selecting a player, trading a pick, or acquiring a veteran.

In the context of the Browns-Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft trade, versatility becomes a major strategic asset.

Among the projections, the selection of Jermod McCoy raises some questions. The Browns already have two established cornerbacks, including Denzel Ward, which could make this addition less of a priority in the eyes of some observers.

However, investing in depth at this position could pay off in the long run, especially in a league where passing offenses dominate.

It's also worth noting that McCoy is coming off a significant knee injury, which adds an element of risk—but also the potential for high returns if the player regains his full form.

Consistency in the Browns' approach

This wouldn't be the first time Cleveland has adopted an aggressive strategy in the draft. Last year, the team surprised everyone by trading its second overall pick, reaping several selections in return, including a future first-round pick.

In this Browns-Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft trade story, all signs point to the organization being ready to repeat this type of move to accelerate its rebuild.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but one thing is certain: if such a trade goes through, it could have a major impact on the balance of power in the NFL.

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