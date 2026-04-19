Series in Brief: Brady Tkachuk Knocked Down and the Senators Shut Out

The Stanley Cup Playoffs kicked off yesterday, with three of the eight first-round series getting underway.

So we were treated to three Game 1s yesterday, with two in the East and one in the West.

Here are the highlights from this first day of the playoffs.

Senators vs. Canes: Ottawa Shut Out in Game 1

The Ottawa Senators were in Raleigh yesterday to kick off their series against the Carolina Hurricanes, and let's just say they would have liked a better start.

Right at the start of the game, Brady Tkachuk dropped the gloves against Jordan Staal, and he was put in his place by the Canes veteran.

A FIGHT TO START THE PLAYOFFS Brady Tkachuk and Jordan Staal immediately dropped the gloves pic.twitter.com/LBokHjzq6B — ESPN (@espn) April 18, 2026

And from there on, Ottawa never really took control of the game, as Frederik Andersen dominated for all three periods.

The Sens were shut out 2-0 in this first game, which could be a bit concerning for what's to come.

THE FIRST GOAL OF THE 2026 #STANLEYCUP PLAYOFFS BELONGS TO LOGAN STANKOVEN pic.twitter.com/PNcmyx1Waw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 18, 2026

TAYLOR HALL DOUBLES THE HURRICANES' LEAD pic.twitter.com/LPPde3mnQr — SleeperNHL (@SleeperNHL) April 18, 2026

The Hurricanes lead the series 1-0.

Wild vs. Stars: Minnesota crushes Dallas

If there's one series in the West where a trench war is expected, it's the one between the Wild and the Stars.

Both teams finished 2nd and 3rd in the conference, but due to the heavily criticized playoff format, they're facing off in the first round.

So a very good team will be eliminated in the first round of this series.

We were expecting a very close Game 1 yesterday, but in the end, we were treated to a one-sided game, as the Wild won 6-1.

The Stars, playing at home, gave their fans nothing but worry, as the Wild seemed far too strong for Dallas.

Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, and Joel Eriksson Ek did whatever they wanted on the ice, each racking up three points.

The Wild lead the series 1-0.

Flyers vs. Pens: Porter Martone Steals the Show

The Battle of Pennsylvania kicked off last night as the Flyers visited Pittsburgh.

We expected the Penguins to come out swinging, but in the end, they were on the back foot in this game against the Flyers, who seemed much faster.

The Flyers won Game 1 by a score of 3–2, with none other than young Porter Martone scoring the game-winning goal late in the third period.

Martone made a great play before firing off an absolutely perfect shot.

This is a huge win for the Flyers, who have shown everyone that they're a force to be reckoned with in this series.

The Flyers lead the series 1-0.

Overtime

– Here are yesterday's results.

The first game day of the 2026 #StanleyCup Playoffs is complete The @Canes, @mnwild, and @NHLFlyers all skated to victory on Saturday and opened up a 1-0 lead in their respective series.#NHLStats: https://t.co/TrirK9vhfP pic.twitter.com/nkcHaSLn9U — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 19, 2026

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– On the NHL schedule today: four games #1.