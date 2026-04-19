Sabres fans are in playoff mode, and things are already heating up

Let's face it: in Buffalo, the playoffs had long been a thing of the past.

And clearly, some fans had a lot of pent-up frustration.

In a video currently making the rounds, we see a group of fans gathered in a circle around a mannequin wearing a Boston Bruins jersey—their current opponents. Up to that point, it almost looks like a classic rivalry scene.

But what happens next is telling.

A fan steps forward and starts hitting the mannequin wildly, cheered on by the others. This isn't just trash talk. It's pure catharsis.

Checking in on Sabres fans before their first playoff game in 15 years.pic.twitter.com/FJ5mgenuBk — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) April 19, 2026

And that's where it gets interesting.

Because this isn't just a slightly odd “viral” video. Above all, it reflects a fan base that has been waiting for this moment for years. Fifteen years. In Buffalo, the offseasons have piled up, as have the dashed hopes… and now, finally, there's hockey that matters.

And it shows.

This kind of scene is raw, it's over the top… but it's also, in its own way, revealing of how much this means to these fans. They're not just happy to be there. They want to experience every second, every emotion, even the most intense ones.

Is it over the top? Maybe a little.

But at the same time, it's hard not to see it as a form of catharsis. A way of saying, “We're back, and we won't take anything lightly.”

And in a city like Buffalo, where hockey is almost a religion, this kind of outburst doesn't come out of nowhere. It comes from years of waiting, rebuilding… and dashed hopes.

Because in the end, after so many years of waiting, Sabres fans aren't just going to watch the playoffs.

They're going to feel them.

And clearly, they needed to let it all out.

And that's likely to create a pretty unique atmosphere for the rest of the series. Especially if the tension keeps building.

in a flash

– Slaf.

Juraj Slafkovský (22 y, 20 d) became the third-youngest player in @CanadiensMTL playoff history with a hat trick, behind Bernie Geoffrion (21 y, 40 d in Game 2 of the 1952 SF) and Howie Morenz (21 y, 183 d in Game 1 of the 1924 SCF). #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/v9zwSqVgAY pic.twitter.com/mPZZkl75yy — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 20, 2026

– Solid check!

Playoff Zadorov is here pic.twitter.com/ghSq3I0XNB — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) April 20, 2026

– Good news.