Rona revisits its 2025 “Knock on Wood” ad campaign in a charming way

Michaël Petit
Rona revisits its 2025 “Knock on Wood” ad campaign in a charming way
Credit: Capture d'écran | Facebook Rona FR

In Quebec, there's one commercial that really stuck with us over the past year: “Mike at Rona.”

Since its launch, “M-M-M-Mike at Ronaaa” has been stuck in the heads of most Quebecers.

During last year's playoffs, Rona launched a “Knock on Wood” ad, in which the company brought a pile of wood for people to touch to bring good luck to the Montreal Canadiens.

In the end, it didn't help much against the Washington Capitals' dominance, but for this year's playoffs, the company really went all out.

It's rolled out a (significantly) improved version of last year's ad, with the “wood” in question this time being Patrice Brisebois's 1993 stick from the Habs' last championship run.

Karine Hains, from The Hockey News, recently wrote about it in an article.

All fans will have the opportunity to touch this iconic stick starting Friday, ahead of the Habs' first home playoff game against the Lightning.

Rona will be at the Bell Centre to give fans in attendance the chance to touch “the glorious wood.”

Honestly, I don't think there could have been a better publicity stunt than this.

There are obviously a lot of very superstitious fans in the world of sports, and touching wood is one of the most common superstitions.

Bringing back a stick from a Quebec player who was part of the 1993 team so people can touch it is really great.

To add to the fans' superstition, Georges Laraque and the “army” from BPM Sports climbed all the steps of St. Joseph's Oratory on Friday. Of course, they did it on their knees, to bring good luck to the Habs.

Given that Montreal Canadiens fans are incredibly passionate, especially during playoff fever, all these ways to bring the Habs some luck are welcome.

Let's see if this translates into success for the Habs.


In a nutshell

– I love it.

– That's a lot of players. Note that the Belleville Sens' season is over; they finished last in the North Division.

– It's incredible that Connor McDavid already has 150 career playoff points.

– Dirty and violent hits during a fight, which seem to be promoted by the Czech professional league. It seems to be proud of this fight…

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