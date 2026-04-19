Rona revisits its 2025 “Knock on Wood” ad campaign in a charming way

In Quebec, there's one commercial that really stuck with us over the past year: “Mike at Rona.”

Since its launch, “M-M-M-Mike at Ronaaa” has been stuck in the heads of most Quebecers.

During last year's playoffs, Rona launched a “Knock on Wood” ad, in which the company brought a pile of wood for people to touch to bring good luck to the Montreal Canadiens.

In the end, it didn't help much against the Washington Capitals' dominance, but for this year's playoffs, the company really went all out.

It's rolled out a (significantly) improved version of last year's ad, with the “wood” in question this time being Patrice Brisebois's 1993 stick from the Habs' last championship run.

Karine Hains, from The Hockey News, recently wrote about it in an article.

All fans will have the opportunity to touch this iconic stick starting Friday, ahead of the Habs' first home playoff game against the Lightning.

Rona will be at the Bell Centre to give fans in attendance the chance to touch “the glorious wood.”

Honestly, I don't think there could have been a better publicity stunt than this.

There are obviously a lot of very superstitious fans in the world of sports, and touching wood is one of the most common superstitions.

Bringing back a stick from a Quebec player who was part of the 1993 team so people can touch it is really great.

To add to the fans' superstition, Georges Laraque and the “army” from BPM Sports climbed all the steps of St. Joseph's Oratory on Friday. Of course, they did it on their knees, to bring good luck to the Habs.

GO HABS GO! THE CH MUST BEAT TAMPA BAY! pic.twitter.com/UPdiCi7Jri — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 17, 2026

Given that Montreal Canadiens fans are incredibly passionate, especially during playoff fever, all these ways to bring the Habs some luck are welcome.

Let's see if this translates into success for the Habs.

In a nutshell

– I love it.

MEAL vs TAPY Elliotte Friedman is out of control https://t.co/FkmIQtEL62 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 19, 2026

– That's a lot of players. Note that the Belleville Sens' season is over; they finished last in the North Division.

Tyler Boucher, Xavier Bourgault, Graeme Clarke, Arthur Kaliyev, Oskar Pettersson, and Carter Yakemchuk CALLED UP by the Senators. @TVASports — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 19, 2026

– It's incredible that Connor McDavid already has 150 career playoff points.

Most playoff points since 2006, 20 years ago:

1) Sidney Crosby, 201 in 181 games

2) Evgeni Malkin, 182 in 178 games

3) Nikita Kucherov, 171 in 152 games

4) Brad Marchand, 158 in 180 games

5) Connor McDavid, 150 in 96 games — Jason Gold (@JayGold85) April 19, 2026

– Dirty and violent hits during a fight, which seem to be promoted by the Czech professional league. It seems to be proud of this fight…