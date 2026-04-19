Nathan Lukes: a concerning situation that explains his start to the season

This season, Nathan Lukes hasn't been struggling at all. Quite the opposite, in fact.

But now we understand the root cause of his struggles. We're talking about intermittent dizziness and nausea. This has been affecting him since the middle of spring training in 2026. He has, however, been cleared by doctors to play.

Nathan Lukes, 3-for-32 to start the season, has been experiencing intermittent dizziness and nausea since spring training. He was recently diagnosed with vertigo. The Blue Jays' medical staff cleared Lukes to continue playing, and the coaching staff trusted him to battle through it. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 18, 2026

In reality, this is a rather concerning situation. Why? Because the player in question now has to take medication to try to overcome this challenge.

The team believes he is on the right track (he is feeling better) and that he will pull through.

So he feels the world moving around him even though he's standing still. As a result, he's having trouble concentrating and tracking the balls with his eyes. That explains why he's always lunging for the balls.

That wasn't his usual style.

Vertigo can cause an unusual sensation in which it feels as if your surroundings are in motion when still. Makes it difficult to shift visual focus from one spot to another quickly and track moving objects. Explains Lukes' 44% chase rate, an extreme outlier for his career. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) April 18, 2026

Obviously, it's easy to wonder, under the circumstances, why the Blue Jays didn't simply place him on the injured list to allow him to recover.

That said, he could still play…

With the surplus of outfielders, perhaps John Schneider could have used him a little less. But ultimately, the good news is that he's on the right track and should be able to pull through. From a human perspective, that's what matters most.

We'll see what comes of it soon.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.