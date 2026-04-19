Nathan Lukes: a concerning situation that explains his start to the season

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Nathan Lukes: a concerning situation that explains his start to the season
Credit: Sportsnet

This season, Nathan Lukes hasn't been struggling at all. Quite the opposite, in fact.

But now we understand the root cause of his struggles. We're talking about intermittent dizziness and nausea. This has been affecting him since the middle of spring training in 2026. He has, however, been cleared by doctors to play.

In reality, this is a rather concerning situation. Why? Because the player in question now has to take medication to try to overcome this challenge.

The team believes he is on the right track (he is feeling better) and that he will pull through.

So he feels the world moving around him even though he's standing still. As a result, he's having trouble concentrating and tracking the balls with his eyes. That explains why he's always lunging for the balls.

That wasn't his usual style.

Obviously, it's easy to wonder, under the circumstances, why the Blue Jays didn't simply place him on the injured list to allow him to recover.

That said, he could still play…

With the surplus of outfielders, perhaps John Schneider could have used him a little less. But ultimately, the good news is that he's on the right track and should be able to pull through. From a human perspective, that's what matters most.

We'll see what comes of it soon.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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