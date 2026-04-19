Juraj Slafkovsky secures the win for the CH by completing his hat trick

Vincent Larue
Juraj Slafkovsky secures the win for the CH by completing his hat trick
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

The Canadiens played the first game of their series against the powerful Lightning in Tampa Bay.

Alexandre Carrier was making his return to action after not having played since March 29.

Here is the Habs' lineup:

Here is the Lightning's lineup:

In the first period, Jakub Dobes showed he was ready for the playoffs.

He made a great save deep in his own zone.

Josh Anderson had shown us in the past that he was a playoff player.

The Habs' power forward found himself alone in front of the opposing goalie and beat him with a shot to the top corner.

The Canadiens scored first in this series.

In the second period, Anderson thought he had doubled his team's lead, but the goal was disallowed due to a high stick.

Anderson, him again, delivered a massive hit to Charle-Edouard D'Astous, who was left reeling.

Darren Raddysh took advantage of a power play to tie the game.

He fired off a massive one-timer that beat Dobes.

A few seconds later, Kaiden Guhle lost sight of the puck, and Brandon Hagel took advantage to beat the Canadiens' goaltender.

Late in the period, the Habs capitalized on a power play of their own to tie the game.

Juraj Slafkovsky fired a sharp one-timer that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with speed.

Great pass from Ivan Demidov.

In the third period, the Habs once again capitalized on a power play to score.

Juraj Slafkovsky managed to slip past the defense in front of the net. He took a pass from Cole Caufield before beating the opposing goalie between the pads.

Zachary Bolduc took a bad penalty in the offensive zone, and the Lightning capitalized to score.

Brandon Hagel finished off a superb play by putting the puck past Dobes.

The game went into overtime.

Slafkovsky secured the win for the Habs by completing his hat trick.

Final score: 4-3 in favor of the Habs.

The Canadiens will play Game 2 of this series on Tuesday in Tampa Bay.


overtime

Slaf is on fire.

– Tough game for the Suzuki line at 5-on-5.

– The referees' performance is not universally praised.

– The Canadiens' power play is doing very well.

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