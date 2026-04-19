Juraj Slafkovsky secures the win for the CH by completing his hat trick

The Canadiens played the first game of their series against the powerful Lightning in Tampa Bay.

Alexandre Carrier was making his return to action after not having played since March 29.

Here is the Habs' lineup:

Here is the Lightning's lineup:

In the first period, Jakub Dobes showed he was ready for the playoffs.

He made a great save deep in his own zone.

Dobes steps out of his crease and says NO to Cernak pic.twitter.com/Xt8bw2ynvG — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 19, 2026

Josh Anderson had shown us in the past that he was a playoff player.

The Habs' power forward found himself alone in front of the opposing goalie and beat him with a shot to the top corner.

The Canadiens scored first in this series.

After all, it's the Year of the Horse The Year of the Horse, indeed#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/v8pF90uxMC — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 19, 2026

In the second period, Anderson thought he had doubled his team's lead, but the goal was disallowed due to a high stick.

Anderson thought he'd scored his second goal… but the goal was disallowed! pic.twitter.com/KMY8glNJ9I — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 19, 2026

Anderson, him again, delivered a massive hit to Charle-Edouard D'Astous, who was left reeling.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous just got rekt by Josh Anderson pic.twitter.com/sjmkvd1hsX — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 19, 2026

Darren Raddysh took advantage of a power play to tie the game.

He fired off a massive one-timer that beat Dobes.

RADDYSH'S MONSTER SEASON CONTINUES, A 93 MPH BLAST TO TIE IT!!! pic.twitter.com/y3h1qB2qnm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 19, 2026

A few seconds later, Kaiden Guhle lost sight of the puck, and Brandon Hagel took advantage to beat the Canadiens' goaltender.

Two goals in 30 seconds pic.twitter.com/epgkadOJI4 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) April 19, 2026

Late in the period, the Habs capitalized on a power play of their own to tie the game.

Juraj Slafkovsky fired a sharp one-timer that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with speed.

Great pass from Ivan Demidov.

What a goal by Slaf, what a pass by Demidov! pic.twitter.com/ok817KtmAM — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 19, 2026

In the third period, the Habs once again capitalized on a power play to score.

Juraj Slafkovsky managed to slip past the defense in front of the net. He took a pass from Cole Caufield before beating the opposing goalie between the pads.

2026 playoff games played: 1 2026 playoff

goals: 2 2026 playoff games played: 1

2026 playoff goals: 2#GoHabsGo

pic.twitter.com/3YwzqjS7ri — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 20, 2026

Zachary Bolduc took a bad penalty in the offensive zone, and the Lightning capitalized to score.

Brandon Hagel finished off a superb play by putting the puck past Dobes.

A costly penalty for the Habs: the Lightning tie the game pic.twitter.com/bU6sxlzIgu — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 20, 2026

The game went into overtime.

Slafkovsky secured the win for the Habs by completing his hat trick.

HAT TRICK AND WIN BY JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY HAT TRICK OVERTIME WINNER#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/v79p8FrbsL — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 20, 2026

Final score: 4-3 in favor of the Habs.

The Canadiens will play Game 2 of this series on Tuesday in Tampa Bay.

overtime

– Slaf is on fire.

Juraj Slafkovsky was born for the big moments. He's been proving it for several years now with his national team and more recently with the Habs. Here he is, once again, scoring a HUGE one. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 20, 2026

– Tough game for the Suzuki line at 5-on-5.

Let's just say that the highly questionable call on Josh Anderson has just shifted the momentum in this game. The Lightning really have the momentum in the second period. The Suzuki line is completely shut down at 5-on-5. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 19, 2026

– The referees' performance is not universally praised.

It's tough to beat the Lightning and the refs — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 19, 2026

– The Canadiens' power play is doing very well.