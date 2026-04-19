Dexter Lawrence breaks the bank in Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bengals are continuing their rebuild with a major move: signing Dexter Lawrence II to a one-year contract extension worth $28 million.

The imposing defensive tackle, recently acquired from the New York Giants, is now under contract with the team for the next three seasons.

This deal comes shortly after a landmark trade, in which Cincinnati traded a first-round pick (10th overall) to acquire the 28-year-old. This is an unusual move in the franchise's recent history, clearly demonstrating a desire to accelerate the team's path to competitiveness.

Against the backdrop of Dexter Lawrence's contract extension with the Bengals, team management quickly confirmed its confidence in the player, despite the lack of official financial details in the announcement.

General Manager Duke Tobin made no secret of the importance of this acquisition. According to him, Lawrence perfectly embodies the defensive identity the organization aims to build and could elevate the level of play of his teammates.

Over the past few years, Lawrence has established himself as one of the dominant players at his position in the National Football League. Between 2022 and 2024, he was selected for the Pro Bowl and named to the All-Pro team, confirming his status among the elite.

Although his last season was statistically more subdued, with just 0.5 sacks and 33 tackles, his overall performance remains impressive. In 109 career games, he has tallied 30.5 sacks and 40 tackles for loss.

His ability to generate pressure from the middle of the defensive line remains one of his key strengths. Over the past four seasons, he has ranked among the best at his position, trailing only Chris Jones in that category.

In this Dexter Lawrence Bengals contract extension story, this signing is part of an overall strategy to strengthen the defensive line. Cincinnati has also added Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen, and Bryan Cook during the offseason.

These moves signal a clear shift following a disappointing season, marked by a third consecutive absence from the playoffs. The goal is now to quickly regain competitiveness in a particularly tough conference.

For the Giants, this trade provides greater flexibility, particularly with two top-10 picks in the upcoming draft.

Ultimately, signing Lawrence represents a bold gamble, but one that could prove decisive. If the player returns to his dominant form, the Bengals may well have laid the cornerstone of their defensive revival.