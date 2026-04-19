Despite the rumors surrounding Ty Simpson, Shedeur Sanders gets some good news from the Browns

With the National Football League draft approaching, the Cleveland Browns are seriously evaluating their options at quarterback.

Ty Simpson's name is being mentioned frequently, but one thing remains clear: this doesn't mean the end of Shedeur Sanders' hopes.

According to analyst Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland could very well draft Simpson while letting Sanders compete for the starting job. This approach reflects a development strategy rather than an immediate replacement.

In the context of Shedeur Sanders's bid for the Browns' starting quarterback position, the organization appears to be prioritizing patience, much like the journey of Jordan Love, who had to wait before establishing himself.

The Browns have significant flexibility with several high draft picks, allowing them to consider various scenarios. Selecting Simpson later in the draft would represent a long-term bet, without immediate pressure.

General Manager Andrew Berry has, in fact, praised the qualities of the quarterback from the University of Alabama: intelligence, discipline, and physical potential. Simpson, who had a productive season with over 3,500 yards and 28 touchdown passes, presents an intriguing profile.

His connection with head coach Todd Monken, who recruited him during his college days, adds another layer to this story.

Despite this potential competition, Shedeur Sanders isn't sitting idly by. Since the start of the offseason, he has been actively training with the team and receiving positive feedback from the coaching staff.

Todd Monken has notably highlighted his ability to make big plays and his natural confidence, two essential qualities for a developing quarterback.

In the race for the Browns' starting quarterback position, Shedeur Sanders' performance during his rookie season—marked by ups and downs—shows promising potential. In eight games, he racked up 1,400 passing yards with seven touchdowns, while also being selected to the Pro Bowl as an alternate—a first for a Browns quarterback since Derek Anderson.

An open battle for the starting job

With Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel all in the mix, competition is expected to be fierce at training camp.

The organization has been clear: no position is guaranteed. This open competition could work in Sanders' favor, as he'll have the opportunity to prove he deserves to lead the offense.

Ultimately, even if Cleveland adds another quarterback in the draft, the scenario remains wide open. The Shedeur Sanders Browns starting quarterback story illustrates a well-known reality in the NFL: talent and consistency on the field remain the true deciding factors.

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