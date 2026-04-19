Darren Dreger: “I think Morgan Rielly will be somewhere else next year”

Rumors are starting to swirl in Toronto, and this time, they're not about a star forward.

Morgan Rielly may well have played his last games with the Maple Leafs.

Darren Dreger started the ball rolling by stating that he believes the defenseman will be elsewhere next year, during an appearance on Sekeres & Price.

“I believe Morgan Rielly will be elsewhere next year.” – Darren Dreger

And when an insider of this caliber speaks like that, it's never without basis.

Furthermore, David Pagnotta added another layer to the discussion on Daily Faceoff Live. Less categorical, but not reassuring either. He explains that the Leafs aren't in a position where they have to “give up” Rielly or save on salary.

In short, Toronto isn't panicking… but they're listening.

And the mere fact that there's so much talk about it speaks volumes.

Because in Toronto, things need to change. A season that was more than disappointing, totally below expectations, and above all, the impression that the current core will never be able to win it all.

And in situations like that, things have to change.

Rielly is kind of the perfect symbol of that. A good offensive defenseman, capable of playing big minutes, but who has never really managed to take his game to the next level when it matters most.

And with a $7.5 million contract for another four seasons, he quickly becomes a logical piece to move if you want to reinvent yourself a bit.

The problem, of course, is his full no-trade clause.

He holds all the cards. If Rielly decides he wants to stay in Toronto, that's the end of it.

But if he's open to a change of scenery… that's where things get interesting.

Especially since starting in 2028-29, his clause becomes a 10-team list. So a little more flexibility for management, but not right away.

And honestly, a change of scenery could do everyone some good.

For Rielly, who could find a different role—perhaps with less pressure—in a more stable environment. And for the Leafs, who could finally reallocate their payroll and try something different.

Because sticking with the same formula while hoping for a different result… that's starting to be a hard sell. Especially with the arrival of a new general manager, changes are likely.

And if not this summer, it's coming.

Rumors don't come out of nowhere. Toronto has reached that point.

In a nutshell

– The Avalanche win.

– Wow.

– Well done.