5,000 CH fans are getting ready to take over the Lightning’s arena

When the Canadiens play in Tampa Bay, you often see red jerseys in the stands.

Some of the team's fans live in Florida… and others sometimes decide to make the trip to cheer on their team on the road.

That's also the case in some other places in the National Hockey League. But it seems like it's always super obvious in Tampa Bay…

What will it look like tonight for the first game of the series between the Lightning and the Habs? I can't wait to see just how much red there will be in the stands.

And we can expect there to be plenty… because the folks at HFTV, in collaboration with Mise-o-jeu, have brought 5,000 red towels to hand out to Canadiens fans who will be at the Benchmark International Arena for the game.

Oh, it's going to be a sight to behold!

Tampa Bay, you're on our home turf now! – HFTV

Thanks to @miseojeu, Operation Red Bay is underway pic.twitter.com/tflkC22x9D — HFTV (@HFTVSports) April 19, 2026

Obviously, we can all agree that this is a great idea.

Canadiens fans will be able to show their colors… and I wonder just how much that might unsettle the Lightning on the ice. Playing at home with so many fans of another team in the stands could certainly be disruptive…

I'm really looking forward to seeing how this experiment turns out.

But through it all, one thing is certain: the guys at HFTV (Ced and Alex) have once again done a great job of making Canadiens fans happy. They've been involved in the community for several years now, and it's wonderful to see that, in the end, they're doing this for the fans.

Way to go, guys.

Here's hoping it helps the Habs on the ice, too!

Quick Q&A

– Absolutely.

Martin St. Louis says the Habs are capable of playing any style of game. “We've added some more grit to our game… I think the experience in the playoffs last year helped with that” #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/qflkAo5xSF — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) April 19, 2026

– Let's go!

TODAY. 2 PM. The @fcsupraquebec's home opener. TODAY. 2 PM ET. FC Supra's home debut.#CPLSoccer pic.twitter.com/HhRCiOpkT5 — Canadian Premier League (@CPLsoccer) April 19, 2026

– Good old Denis Guryanov, among the top scorers in the KHL playoffs.