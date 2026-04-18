Zachary Bolduc needs to prove he can be a solid power forward in the playoffs

Let's be honest: we expected Zachary Bolduc to perform better this season.

Last year, he racked up six more points than this season, in six fewer games.

However, we have to admit that he seems to have found a new role as a power forward, and God knows a physical player is very useful in the playoffs. Especially in a series that promises to be pretty heated, if the last matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning is any indication.

If Bolduc can play with intensity and isn't afraid to get physical, he could certainly be a dark horse hero for the Habs, especially if he manages to put some points on the board along the way.

In fact, Nicolas Cloutier of TVA Sports wrote an article about the potential unsung heroes the Habs might have in the playoffs. Bolduc was his final pick.

Who will be the Fernando Pisani, the #CH's unsung hero in the playoffs? I present 4 candidates, and at the end of the article, I narrow it down to just one of them. @TVASports https://t.co/hoLXcUzVzH — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) April 18, 2026

Cloutier's other picks were still very interesting, and I was really torn between Bolduc and Josh Anderson.

However, the Trois-Rivières native is less of a “sure thing” than Anderson in the playoffs, since we know Anderson turns into a beast during the spring dance. We know less about Bolduc.

Plus, #76 has everything it takes to succeed, and let's be honest, he hasn't had much luck this season. He hasn't always had great games, sure, but that wasn't because he wasn't trying to make an impact.

In the second half of the season, he started getting more physically involved and didn't hesitate to take shots.

We know he has an excellent shot; he shouldn't hesitate to use it.

I don't see how a guy like Bolduc couldn't be useful—or even crucial—for his team in the playoffs.

He seems made for it, especially in his new role. He'll just have to prove it.

In a nutshell

– P.K. Subban isn't the only one who sees the Habs winning the Stanley Cup.

Shout out to Sportsnet's Rory Boylen, who picks the Habs to win the Stanley Cup and Juraj Slafkovsky to be named the Conn Smythe winner https://t.co/vKyHrn5xLz — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 18, 2026

– Imagine if the Panthers won the draft lottery. The lottery will take place on May 5.

The Florida Panthers have a 6% chance of winning the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5. pic.twitter.com/MTRdO3T1am — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) April 18, 2026

– As long as Bettman is around, I don't think that's going to change.

Pierre LeBrun: I think it's inevitable at some point, perhaps after [Gary Bettman] steps down as Commissioner, that the playoff format will change – SC with Jay Onrait (4/15) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) April 18, 2026

– Obviously.

The Habs will be the youngest team in the NHL playoffs again this year. pic.twitter.com/gU6uyCiSKX — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 18, 2026

– The playoffs have officially begun for the Raptors.