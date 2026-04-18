Unshakable confidence: Jakub Dobes knows he can beat Andrei Vasilevskiy

The Montreal Canadiens' series against the Tampa Bay Lightning kicks off tomorrow at 5:45 p.m. at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa Bay.

It will undoubtedly be an exciting series on every level, and clearly a battle of attrition.

We'll be watching several matchups, of course, but one will be more decisive than the others: the battle in net.

Indeed, the matchup between Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jakub Dobes will be extremely important and could very well define the outcome of this series.

The challenge is obviously enormous for Dobes against one of, if not the best goaltender in the NHL right now, but despite everything, the Habs' netminder is confident.

After feeling somewhat stressed and intimidated during his first matchups against Vasilevskiy, Dobes now has a different mindset.

He's confident he can beat the Lightning's goalie, given that he's already beaten him twice recently.

So, even though Dobes still has a great deal of respect for Vasilevskiy, he truly believes he can hold his own against him and even beat him.

As noted in Jean-François Chaumont's article on the NHL's official website, Dobes knows he'll deliver a strong series for his team, just like Tampa's goalie.

We're likely in for quite a goaltending duel, as Dobes has truly distinguished himself as the number one starter in recent months.

He is no longer just a backup goalie filling in, but rather the Habs' go-to netminder.

Martin St-Louis has confidence in him, as does the entire locker room, as we've long seen just how well the Habs play in front of Dobes.

In a nutshell

– It's going to be legendary.

HERE. WE. GO. THE STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS HAVE ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/XHD2TmH6L6 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 18, 2026

– Give it a shot!

Think you'll be the one with a perfect bracket?! Sign up for the #StanleyCup Playoffs Bracket Challenge presented by @Expedia https://t.co/aOePIQUID8 pic.twitter.com/lALUfbnR8B — NHL (@NHL) April 18, 2026

– We can't wait to see this.