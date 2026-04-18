There’s no need to speculate about Mike Trout’s future: he’s not going anywhere

The Los Angeles Angels are counting on a revitalized Mike Trout at the start of the season.

Will this last? I don't know. After all, there's still a chance he could get injured and see his momentum stall.

But right now, things are going well for him. Really well, in fact.

And it's not just going well for him: his team is off to a good start, too. It's early and things can change quickly, but the team is competing in a division that's proving tougher than expected. The pitchers are doing a solid job, which is an improvement over the past.

The Angels May Have Found An Ace https://t.co/49LNmBauDR pic.twitter.com/tGsHBs1hqn — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) April 17, 2026

It would be easy to assume that the Angels would want to capitalize on this to trade Trout while there's still time. But in reality, don't count on it.

Why? Because, as Ken Rosenthal has repeatedly noted, Trout doesn't want to leave.

“Even if the Angels want to trade him, he's said repeatedly that he doesn't want to go.” @Ken_Rosenthal puts the inevitable Mike Trout trade talk to rest. pic.twitter.com/9GaoLFe8jm — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 17, 2026

The guy didn't want to leave when things were going badly because he never wanted to leave. Do you think that now that the team has a glimmer of hope, he'll want to bail?

It doesn't work that way.

And above all, even if he's doing well, I'd be cautious—if I were an opposing owner—before going after a player who's set to earn nearly $175 million over the next few years. There's a risk he could get injured again.

For now, we can only hope he stays healthy and that his team holds its ground. But as other strong teams rise to the challenge, we'll hold back a bit before placing his team in the playoffs and awarding him the MVP. Even if that would be fantastic.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.