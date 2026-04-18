Series: Tickets in Buffalo are the most expensive in the NHL

Playoff fever is in the air in Montreal, but also in several other cities currently participating in the NHL's spring tournament.

This is particularly true in Buffalo, where the Sabres have qualified for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

They have thus ended a 14-season streak without a playoff appearance—the longest in NHL history.

It's no surprise, then, that fans and the organization in Buffalo are excited to be part of the postseason, especially since the team is entering through the front door after finishing first in their division.

However, the Sabres have chosen a strange way to thank their fans for their loyalty during all those years of misery by charging more than any other team—including the Canadiens—for tickets to their first-round home games.

Every team's get-in price for their first home playoff game this postseason on @TickPick: BUF: $441

MTL: $364

PIT: $316

PHI: $260

OTT: $207

ANA: $190

UTA: $168

BOS: $165

MIN: $160

EDM: $159

COL: $128

DAL: $117

TBL: $116

VGK: $90

CAR: $78

LAK: $70 HERE. WE. GO. pic.twitter.com/NEqzA5KZU6 — PuckEmpire (@puckempire) April 18, 2026

It seems to me that after fourteen seasons of spring drought in Buffalo, the organization could have been a little less stingy with its fans.

Especially since the city ranked last in the NHL for cost of living, according to October 2025 data from Statista.

In fact, a ticket to a first-round game ($441 USD) costs almost as much as the average price to bring a family of four to a game during the regular season, including concessions and parking ($457.32 USD).

That's a pretty substantial increase.

I understand that team owners want to capitalize on the playoffs and fan enthusiasm to boost their revenue, but we mustn't forget those same fans who haven't been spoiled for several years and who have remained loyal nonetheless.

It's funny to taunt the fans who didn't believe in the team, but the organization must also think of those who have believed in it all these years.

In contrast to the price range for first-round tickets, there are some surprisingly affordable options like Los Angeles, Carolina, and Vegas, all of which are under $100 USD.

It's still surprising for three teams that have been in the playoffs for several years and have well-established fan bases.

Or maybe the owners of these teams are simply less greedy.

In a nutshell

– CF Montréal wins.

– The Canes shut out the Sens.

– The first goal of the 2026 playoffs.

STANK SCORES THE FIRST OF THE PLAYOFFS pic.twitter.com/WwsEuF8Xdm — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 18, 2026

– It didn't take long.

The Senators' pest wasted no time delivering a dirty hit in the series against the Hurricanes https://t.co/TZGjIN2Y3l — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 18, 2026

– The Wild open the scoring.

BEAUTIFUL TIC-TAC-TOE PASSING ON THE POWER PLAY AND THE WILD SCORE FIRST pic.twitter.com/yduLuhnKjH — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 18, 2026

– Ouch.

Tyler Myers caught Mats Zuccarello with the elbow and sits for 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/dBeA60O8Mp — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 18, 2026

– Big win for the Lions.