P.K. Subban predicts the Canadiens will win the Stanley Cup

The 2026 National Hockey League season officially kicks off today, with three games on the schedule.

The Senators are in Carolina at 3 p.m., the Wild visit the Stars at 5:30 p.m., and the Pennsylvania showdown between the Flyers and the Penguins gets underway at 8 p.m.

And with the start of the playoffs comes a wave of predictions and forecasts for every matchup leading up to the Stanley Cup.

So, naturally, we're keeping an eye on the predictions for the Montreal Canadiens, and let's just say it doesn't look great when you look at the various charts posted on social media.

To give you an idea, only one of the ten NHL Media analysts who weighed in on the predictions chose the Canadiens over the Lightning in the first round.

THE PICKS ARE IN!!! See who NHL Network's hosts and analysts are picking to hoist the #StanleyCup! Think you can do better? Join The #StanleyCup Playoffs Bracket Challenge presented by @Expedia https://t.co/NtqqbBf1zH https://t.co/lcUf7NZShj pic.twitter.com/3s53Y6gvD6 — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) April 18, 2026

The Habs aren't a popular choice, but despite that, there are those who are backing the Tricolore, including a certain P.K. Subban.

In fact, the former star defenseman for the Canadiens is predicting nothing less than the Stanley Cup for Martin St-Louis's squad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator)

Subban sees the Canadiens beating the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Buffalo Sabres, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and finally the Edmonton Oilers.

P.K. therefore sees the Oilers losing a third straight final, this time handing the Habs their 25th Stanley Cup in franchise history.

It's nice to see Subban backing the Habs, though it's a bit concerning given his predictions from last season, all of which turned out to be wrong by the first round—except for one.

I'm really excited to see P.K. Subban's playoff bracket this season considering he gave us this banger last year pic.twitter.com/XNWL0Vgsp1 — sam (@gobsdeaddove) April 15, 2026

In fact, Subban got everything wrong, except for the Vegas Golden Knights' six-game victory over the Minnesota Wild.

So let's hope that this season, P.K. will have many more correct predictions, especially the one regarding the Montreal Canadiens.

In Brief

– Read this.

The Jays' struggles continue, injuries keep piling uphttps://t.co/5mwARX7QO2 — RDS (@RDSca) April 18, 2026

– One to watch for those interested.