Northern Division Champion: The Rocket has a bye until the second round

In recent weeks, the Montreal Canadiens have been locked in a fierce battle with the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Buffalo Sabres for the Atlantic Division title.

Unfortunately, despite an incredible eight-game winning streak, the Habs failed to finish atop their division and had to settle for third place—and thus, not even home-ice advantage.

Well, at least we can take solace in the fact that the Habs' farm team, the Laval Rocket, managed to win its division.

Indeed, with the Syracuse Crunch's unexpected regular-season loss yesterday to the Belleville Senators, the Laval Rocket is guaranteed to finish first in its division.

This is a great position for the Rocket, who no longer need to win their final two games of the season to clinch the division title.

And with this first-place finish, the Rocket secures a long break while waiting for the winner of the playoff series between the 4th and 5th-place teams.

Good news for the Rocket, who will have nearly ten days off between the end of their season and the start of the second round. Depending on the Canadiens' results, we might see Engstrom and Reinbacher again. https://t.co/8QYcTd75lz — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) April 18, 2026

This is excellent news for the Rocket, who, by winning their division for a second consecutive season, have given themselves the best possible chance to go far.

Pascal Vincent's squad will get to rest for over a week before facing the winner of a series between the two lowest-seeded teams in the division's playoffs.

The Rocket could very well face the Toronto Marlies in the second round, but everything is still up in the air.

And between now and the start of the Rocket's playoffs, depending on the Montreal Canadiens' results, we might see Adam Engstrom and/or David Reinbacher back in Laval.

The two defensemen form the backbone of the Rocket's defense, so having at least one of them back for the playoffs would be a huge bonus.

But for now, it's unlikely we'll see either of them sent back to the AHL given the long break.

It's better for them to gain playoff experience in the NHL, even if they don't play.

In short, the Laval Rocket will also be one to watch in the playoffs this season.

In a Nutshell

– The playoffs begin today with three Game 1s on the schedule.

The @NHL announced the dates, start times, and national TV coverage for the First Round of the 2026 #StanleyCup Playoffs, which begins on Saturday, April 18. Details: https://t.co/c6SRLG7Wds pic.twitter.com/DdoF8orugl — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 17, 2026

– Wow.

Riley Mercer makes an absolutely ridiculous save (via @IAWild) pic.twitter.com/1Ioyu07ABT — BarDown (@BarDown) April 18, 2026

– Interesting.

Another season of record attendance saw more fans sporting new jerseys of their favorite players, and Connor Bedard's No. 98 topped the list at the end of the 2025–26 regular season. pic.twitter.com/kgxlOM7y46 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 17, 2026

– Phew.