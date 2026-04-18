Jason Maas passes the torch to Anthony Calvillo with full confidence in Montreal

The news that Anthony Calvillo will take over play-calling for the Alouettes marks a major turning point for the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League .

Head coach Jason Maas confirmed that offensive coordinator Anthony Calvillo will officially take over play-calling in 2026.

However, contrary to what many might believe, this transition is not a recent development. Maas revealed that the process had already begun during the 2025 season.

From the moment he took the helm of the Alouettes, Jason Maas had considered eventually delegating play-calling responsibilities. After several seasons of close collaboration with Calvillo, he now believes the timing is right.

According to him, the former quarterback has demonstrated complete mastery of the offensive system, whether in game preparation, strategy development, or communication with the rest of the staff.

Although the exact date of the change has not been confirmed, several clues suggest it occurred around the midpoint of the 2025 season. This period coincides with a marked improvement in the team's offensive performance.

After a difficult stretch marked by five consecutive losses, the Montreal offense experienced a spectacular resurgence. Led by quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, the Alouettes racked up wins and significantly increased their offensive output.

This resurgence allowed the team to reach the Grey Cup final, confirming the effectiveness of the new dynamic.

Freeing Up the Head Coach Role

By handing over play-calling duties, Jason Maas hopes to focus more on his overall responsibilities as head coach. He emphasizes how demanding the dual role can be, particularly during games when every decision must be made quickly.

Although he is officially stepping down from this role, Maas will continue to work closely with Calvillo and the rest of the staff, particularly to analyze game footage and adjust strategies.

A natural leader at the helm of the offense

The decision to entrust this responsibility to Anthony Calvillo makes perfect sense. A true CFL legend, he possesses an exceptional understanding of the game, forged over a career marked by impressive records and multiple Grey Cup victories.

His experience and vision should allow the Montreal offence to build on its momentum.

A promising continuity

The decision to have Anthony Calvillo call plays for the Alouettes is therefore part of a strategy of continuity rather than a break with the past. The transition, which began smoothly, already seems to be bearing fruit.

With a well-coached offensive unit and a stable structure, the Montreal Alouettes are entering the 2026 season with high ambitions, relying on Calvillo's expertise to take the team to the next level.

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