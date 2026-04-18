Edwin Diaz opens up about his relationship with Steve Cohen

A few months ago, Edwin Diaz decided to leave the Mets.

We didn't think the reliever would be moving on, but the Dodgers sweet-talked him into signing. A big paycheck and a chance to win: what's not to like?

Left behind, Steve Cohen said he didn't quite understand the pitcher's decision. You could sense a certain chill between the Mets owner and his former player.

But when asked about it, Diaz said there was no tension between them. He wasn't going to say otherwise publicly, but still.

Edwin Díaz reveals reason behind knee concern, what he told Steve Cohen in Mets reunion https://t.co/ovWgiK8V3O pic.twitter.com/H6PfPvctk2 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 16, 2026

The two men chatted when the Mets were on their recent road trip to California. Diaz reports that their relationship is good and that they didn't even discuss the decision to leave.

That surprises me, but whatever.

The pitcher said that Cohen understood it's a business and that they talked about their respective families when they had the chance to chat. They also talked about the Mets a bit.

Diaz says their relationship goes beyond sports and that he has no complaints about the Mets, who treated him well during his successful stint in the Big Apple. He also praised the communication between him and Steve Cohen.

In short, all is well in the best of all possible worlds.

I wonder what Cohen and Diaz are really thinking deep down. That said, it's a good thing if everyone understands that it's better not to add fuel to the fire publicly, whether out of strategy or because no one is truly bitter.

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