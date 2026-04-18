Cam Heyward comments on Aaron Rodgers’ return to the Steelers

The Cam Heyward-Aaron Rodgers-Steelers reunion is making waves in the National Football League .

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Cameron Heyward has issued a direct appeal to Aaron Rodgers to return to the team next season.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, the defensive tackle didn't hesitate to express his desire to see the quarterback continue his career in Pittsburgh. “Just come back, Aaron!” he declared bluntly.

This public statement is all the more notable given that Cameron Heyward had previously criticized Rodgers' indecision before his arrival in 2025.

After spending a full season with him, his perspective has clearly shifted. He now speaks of a positive experience, both personally and professionally, and hopes to build on that chemistry.

A convincing 2025 season

It must be said that Aaron Rodgers delivered a solid season with the Steelers. The 42-year-old quarterback racked up over 3,300 passing yards, with 24 touchdown passes against just seven interceptions.

Under his leadership, Pittsburgh won the AFC North division for the first time since 2020, an achievement that left a lasting impression.

An Already Legendary Career

Even in the twilight of his career, Rodgers continues to add to an impressive list of achievements. With over 66,000 passing yards and more than 500 career touchdown passes, he remains one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history.

His experience and composure are valuable assets for a team aspiring to great honors.

An anticipated decision

The Cam Heyward Aaron Rodgers Steelers return remains up in the air, however. No confirmation has been given regarding the veteran's future with the team.

But one thing is clear: internally, many players want him back. For Heyward, the goal is simple—to have another chance to compete for a title with a quarterback of this caliber.

The ball is now in Aaron Rodgers' court, and his decision could have a major impact on the Steelers' ambitions for next season.

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