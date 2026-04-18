An Australian punter signs with the CFL

The Roughriders' signing of Alex Hale is turning heads in the Canadian Football League .

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have officially announced the signing of Australian kicker Alex Hale, who joins the team following a standout stint with the Green Bay Packers.

At 27, Hale is now looking to relaunch his professional career in Canada, with the goal of establishing himself as a reliable option at the kicker position.

A native of Gosford, Australia, Alex Hale made a name for himself in American college football with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. During his final season, he distinguished himself as one of the top kickers in the NCAA.

With an average of more than two field goals per game and nine points per game, he ranked among the elite of the Football Bowl Subdivision. Notably, he made 27 field goals in a single season, a total that ranks among the best performances in the program's history.

He also tied a team record with five field goals in a single game against Kansas State in 2023, in addition to making two 53-yard field goals.

After his college career, Alex Hale signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2024 as an undrafted free agent. Although he was unable to secure a permanent spot on the roster, this NFL experience allowed him to develop in a high-level professional environment.

Released in July 2025, he is now turning to the CFL to continue his development.

An opportunity to seize with the Roughriders

For the Roughriders, this signing represents an intriguing gamble. The kicker position is crucial in Canadian football, where games are often decided by just a few points.

Hale could quickly become a key part of the team if he manages to replicate his college performances and adapt to the CFL's style of play.

A promising new start

The story of Alex Hale's signing with the Roughriders from the Packers illustrates the unconventional paths taken by many international players trying to carve out a place for themselves in North American football.

With his talent and experience, Alex Hale arrives in Saskatchewan with a real opportunity to prove his worth. It remains to be seen whether he will seize this chance and establish himself as a key player on the team.

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