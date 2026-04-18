Ajou Ajou has been suspended by the CFL

The case involving Ajou Ajou's suspension from the CFL Roughriders took a significant turn following the Canadian Football League 's official announcement.

Wide receiver Ajou Ajou has been suspended for the entire 2026 preseason as well as for a minimum of six regular-season games.

Following this decision, the Saskatchewan Roughriders have chosen to release the player, ending his tenure with the organization.

The case dates back to late January, when the league was informed of multiple allegations against Ajou Ajou. An independent investigation was quickly launched, including statements from the player, witnesses, and complainants.

According to the findings of this investigation, the events allegedly took place on November 18, 2025, at a restaurant in Regina.

The findings indicate that Ajou Ajou allegedly engaged in aggressive and non-consensual physical contact with several women. These actions were deemed to violate the CFL's policy on gender-based violence and harassment.

The league has therefore imposed a severe sanction, reflecting the gravity of the alleged acts.

A strict reinstatement process

Despite this suspension, the possibility of a return remains, but it is subject to a rigorous process. In particular, the player must complete a minimum of 15 specialized therapy sessions, undergo an independent psychological evaluation, and meet with Commissioner Stewart Johnston.

Each step must be successfully completed before a potential reinstatement can be considered. Otherwise, the league reserves the right to impose additional sanctions.

A clear CFL policy

The CFL reiterates that all its members—players, coaches, and employees—must complete annual training on gender-based violence and harassment, as well as other issues related to the integrity of the sport.

The case of Ajou Ajou, suspended by the CFL Roughriders, illustrates the league's commitment to strictly enforcing its policies and maintaining a safe and respectful environment.

A case that leaves a lasting impression

This situation raises important issues, both in terms of sports and society. It serves as a reminder that off-field behavior can have major consequences for athletes' careers.

For both the Roughriders and the CFL, this decision sends a clear message about the importance of respecting the rules and fundamental values of professional sports.

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