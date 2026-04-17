Top 5: Macklin Celebrini, the Sharks’ all-time single-season leading scorer

Finally!

The regular season is over, and we can move on. All 32 teams have played 82 games each. Keep in mind that this is the last time there will be 82 games, as the schedule will increase to 84 starting next year.

Here are the results and highlights from the six games played last night:

That's a wrap on the 2025-26 regular season! The @NHL will return on Saturday for the First Round of the #StanleyCup Playoffs.#NHLStats: https://t.co/7c3GAbm5Y7 pic.twitter.com/MfqYUWwBSK — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 17, 2026

1. Macklin Celebrini is the Sharks' all-time single-season scoring leader

Yesterday, Macklin Celebrini had the chance to rewrite Sharks history.

He needed three points to surpass Joe Thornton and become the franchise's all-time single-season scoring leader. And he scored one goal and added two assists.

He finished with 115 points. What a season!

Celebrini got absolutely DRENCHED by his teammates on the benchy fly-by https://t.co/LaJ44tLyW0 pic.twitter.com/F4oyygseNf — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 17, 2026

It was a season finale to forget for the Winnipeg Jets in front of their fans.

They lost 6-1 and were never really in the game.

The Jets are ending the season in the worst possible way… in front of their fans pic.twitter.com/AVVxCGD4hw — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 17, 2026

In addition to Celebrini, John Klingberg and William Eklund also performed well, each recording three points.

2. The Oilers at home against the Ducks

The only real stakes heading into the playoffs on the final day of the regular season were home-ice advantage in the Oilers-Ducks series.

Edmonton will start the series at home. Yesterday, Connor McDavid and his team defeated the Canucks 6-1.

In the win, Matthew Savoie recorded his first career hat trick.

MATT SAVOIE HAS A FIRST-PERIOD HAT-TRICK WITH MCDAVID ASSISTING ON ALL THREE GOALS pic.twitter.com/hkY29ntZ52 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 17, 2026

Of course, McDavid had assists on all of those goals. He finished the game with four points.

The captain finished the season with 138 points. He therefore wins the Art Ross Trophy.

Connor McDavid joined elite company with his sixth career Art Ross Trophy and has now won 15 individual #NHLAwards in his career. #NHLStats: https://t.co/uksxGguHuh pic.twitter.com/a4M9IDrl7i — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 17, 2026

For the Canucks, the lone goal was scored by Ty Mueller.

His first career goal.

WHAT A FIRST NHL GOAL FROM TY MUELLER pic.twitter.com/THMw4aPg7H — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 17, 2026

We've known it for a long time, but Vancouver will have the best chance to secure the top draft pick in June.

3. The Avalanche has the best goaltending duo

The Colorado Avalanche secured their playoff spot—and even the Presidents' Trophy—a long time ago.

That hasn't stopped them from finishing the season strong. A 2-0 win against the Kraken. A shutout with 22 saves for Scott Wedgewood.

Scott Wedgewood caps off his remarkable season with the 12th @pepsi shutout of his career! pic.twitter.com/fD0hB0d843 — NHL (@NHL) April 17, 2026

It was precisely Colorado's goaltending duo that won the William Jennings Trophy.

This trophy is awarded to the duo that allowed the fewest goals in a season. Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood allowed 176 goals.

Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood backstopped the @Avalanche to a League-low 176 goals against to capture the William M. Jennings Trophy. #NHLAwards#NHLStats: https://t.co/uksxGguHuh pic.twitter.com/ItSE9UbjOM — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 17, 2026

Nathan MacKinnon did not play, as he was given the night off.

He still won the Maurice Richard Trophy with 53 goals.

Nathan MacKinnon had a career-high 53 goals and became the second player in @Avalanche history to win the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, joining Milan Hejduk (2002-03). #NHLAwards#NHLStats: https://t.co/uksxGguHuh pic.twitter.com/Tu8ke8uTfj — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 17, 2026

A big regular season for Colorado.

Now, can they win the Cup?

4. Anze Kopitar's final game of the season

In Calgary, the Flames faced off against the Kings.

It was the final regular-season game for Anze Kopitar, who will retire after the playoffs.

A taste of what Zayne Parekh has in store for us in the future? pic.twitter.com/f5o3BGF5f1 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 17, 2026

Kopitar and Los Angeles scored a goal in a 3-1 loss to Calgary.

With this win, the Flames lost their chance to secure the third-best odds of drafting third overall.

At least they can count on Zayne Parekh.

He showcased his talent on the game-winning goal.

A taste of what Zayne Parekh has in store for us in the future? pic.twitter.com/f5o3BGF5f1 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 17, 2026

Los Angeles will face Colorado in the first round of the playoffs.

5. The Ducks Come From Behind

It's simple: for the Ducks to start the playoffs at home against the Oilers, they had to win and Edmonton had to lose.

The Oilers won, so the result of the game in Anaheim didn't change anything. Joel Quenneville's team still came from behind to win 5-4.

Early in the third period, Tristan Luneau tied the game.

Tristan Luneau picked a great time to score the second goal of his career pic.twitter.com/USPYJd0HOz — TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 17, 2026

Late in the period, Troy Terry scored the game-winner on a power play.

Troy Terry puts the Ducks ahead late in the third period pic.twitter.com/clW29bixhF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 17, 2026

Overtime

– Final standings.

– The matchups are official:

The @NHL announced the dates, start times, and national television coverage for the First Round of the 2026 #StanleyCup Playoffs, which begins on Saturday, April 18. Details: https://t.co/c6SRLG7Wds pic.twitter.com/DdoF8orugl — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) April 17, 2026

– Another big performance by Robert Thomas.

Robert Thomas picks up his second career hat trick! He recorded his first one just 11 days ago! Powered by @Verizon pic.twitter.com/BZVwErRt79 — NHL (@NHL) April 17, 2026

– The regular-season scoring leader is leading the charge.

– The playoffs begin Saturday with three games.