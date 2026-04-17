Top 5: Macklin Celebrini, the Sharks’ all-time single-season leading scorer

Raphael Simard
Top 5: Macklin Celebrini, the Sharks’ all-time single-season leading scorer
Credit: X

Finally!

The regular season is over, and we can move on. All 32 teams have played 82 games each. Keep in mind that this is the last time there will be 82 games, as the schedule will increase to 84 starting next year.

Here are the results and highlights from the six games played last night:

1. Macklin Celebrini is the Sharks' all-time single-season scoring leader

Yesterday, Macklin Celebrini had the chance to rewrite Sharks history.

He needed three points to surpass Joe Thornton and become the franchise's all-time single-season scoring leader. And he scored one goal and added two assists.

He finished with 115 points. What a season!

It was a season finale to forget for the Winnipeg Jets in front of their fans.

They lost 6-1 and were never really in the game.

In addition to Celebrini, John Klingberg and William Eklund also performed well, each recording three points.

2. The Oilers at home against the Ducks

The only real stakes heading into the playoffs on the final day of the regular season were home-ice advantage in the Oilers-Ducks series.

Edmonton will start the series at home. Yesterday, Connor McDavid and his team defeated the Canucks 6-1.

In the win, Matthew Savoie recorded his first career hat trick.

Of course, McDavid had assists on all of those goals. He finished the game with four points.

The captain finished the season with 138 points. He therefore wins the Art Ross Trophy.

For the Canucks, the lone goal was scored by Ty Mueller.

His first career goal.

We've known it for a long time, but Vancouver will have the best chance to secure the top draft pick in June.

3. The Avalanche has the best goaltending duo

The Colorado Avalanche secured their playoff spot—and even the Presidents' Trophy—a long time ago.

That hasn't stopped them from finishing the season strong. A 2-0 win against the Kraken. A shutout with 22 saves for Scott Wedgewood.

It was precisely Colorado's goaltending duo that won the William Jennings Trophy.

This trophy is awarded to the duo that allowed the fewest goals in a season. Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood allowed 176 goals.

Nathan MacKinnon did not play, as he was given the night off.

He still won the Maurice Richard Trophy with 53 goals.

A big regular season for Colorado.

Now, can they win the Cup?

4. Anze Kopitar's final game of the season

In Calgary, the Flames faced off against the Kings.

It was the final regular-season game for Anze Kopitar, who will retire after the playoffs.

Kopitar and Los Angeles scored a goal in a 3-1 loss to Calgary.

With this win, the Flames lost their chance to secure the third-best odds of drafting third overall.

(Credit: Tankathon)

At least they can count on Zayne Parekh.

He showcased his talent on the game-winning goal.

Los Angeles will face Colorado in the first round of the playoffs.

5. The Ducks Come From Behind

It's simple: for the Ducks to start the playoffs at home against the Oilers, they had to win and Edmonton had to lose.

The Oilers won, so the result of the game in Anaheim didn't change anything. Joel Quenneville's team still came from behind to win 5-4.

Early in the third period, Tristan Luneau tied the game.

Late in the period, Troy Terry scored the game-winner on a power play.


Overtime

– Final standings.

(Credit: NHL.com)
(Credit: NHL.com)

– The matchups are official:

– Another big performance by Robert Thomas.

– The regular-season scoring leader is leading the charge.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– The playoffs begin Saturday with three games.

(Credit: NHL.com)
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