The Leafs want to sign Mats Sundin… but they’re doing things all wrong

The Leafs are in search mode.

The club hasn't yet found a general manager to lead the team moving forward, and there's also speculation about whether the organization plans to hire a president to support the new GM who will be taking over.

Except that the Leafs are going about things the wrong way right now.

Why?

Because according to reports, the Leafs would like to hire Mats Sundin to give him a role within the organization… but it would be more of an “important” role within the club's hockey operations.

How can the Leafs do this before even hiring a GM or president?

Credit to @FriedgeHNIC Mats Sundin is in Toronto today to meet with Keith Pelley and the MLSE hiring team. It's believed Toronto is interested in bringing in their former captain for a prominent role in Hockey Operations. No title has been assigned at this point. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 17, 2026

Once again, we see that this organization is run in a somewhat… haphazard way.

They don't seem to know how to do things the right way, at least. You can't hire someone for the club's hockey operations without knowing what you want to do regarding the GM position… because it's simply illogical.

And everyone knows that when a new GM arrives at a new club, he likes to be able to handpick his staff. But clearly, in Toronto, they don't seem to have thought about that aspect…

All of this comes after we heard rumors that the AI had suggested the Leafs go after Jacob Fowler…

Right now, the Leafs' image isn't exactly stellar. The team had a crappy season, and seeing everything that's happened in the last few days with Keith Pelley just adds fuel to the fire.

I wouldn't want to be a Leafs fan right now. And I'd certainly rather not be an employee of the club…

In a nutshell

– And rightly so.

Dobes embraces showdown with Vasilevskiy as Canadiens prepare to face Lightning in first round https://t.co/FMA7TTmUkw — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) April 17, 2026

– Go!

Vote now for Defensive Play of the Month for April for a chance to win a signed jersey, courtesy of @IntactAssurance! Vote ↓ #GoHabsGo — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 17, 2026

– Sick.

So Jason Kelce is on the ice at the Flyers Training Center right now… pic.twitter.com/m0kXI8hRgP — Siobhan Nolan (@SGNolan) April 17, 2026

– News from MLB.