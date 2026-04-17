Ravens: Are overly intense practices causing injuries?

John Harbaugh's tenure with the Baltimore Ravens ended on a sour note, and star wide receiver Zay Flowers isn't shy about pointing out the reasons for the failure.

During a notable appearance on the 4th and South podcast, Flowers revealed that the excessive intensity of practices under the previous regime literally wore the roster down, leading to a disastrous 2025 season.

According to Flowers, the Ravens practiced in full gear right up until the very end of the regular season. “We were still doing one-on-one drills in Week 17. At that point, your body just can't keep up,” he admitted. This excessive workload explains why Baltimore already had seven Pro Bowl players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, on the injured reserve list by the first month of the season. This injury crisis doomed the team to an 8-9 record, thereby depriving them of a playoff spot.

Although Harbaugh leaves Maryland with a record of 193 wins and a Super Bowl title, his methods no longer seemed to align with modern recovery requirements.

The Arrival of Jesse Minter: Toward a More Scientific Approach?

To turn things around, the Ravens named Jesse Minter head coach. A former assistant with the franchise and close collaborator of Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers, Minter arrives with a radically different philosophy. From his very first meeting with Flowers, the new head coach promised to lighten the physical workload to ensure players are “fresh” for Sunday games.

While Flowers acknowledges that Harbaugh taught him discipline and mental preparation, he welcomes this change with relief. For the Ravens organization, the challenge will be to maintain the team's historic resilience while adopting a healthier approach to managing effort. As Harbaugh now attempts to turn around the New York Giants, Baltimore hopes this transition toward a more modern approach will allow Lamar Jackson and his teammates to stay on the field when it matters most: in January.

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