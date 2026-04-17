OFFICIAL: No Saturday night game for the CH in the first round

It's time for the playoffs.

Last night, a dozen Western Conference teams played their 82nd and final regular-season game. All 32 teams have now completed their regular-season schedules.

Tonight, everyone gets a day off… but tomorrow, the playoffs begin. There will be games in Carolina, Dallas, and Pittsburgh. The full NHL schedule for the coming days is available here.

Naturally, with the release of the playoff schedule, we now have answers regarding the Canadiens.

As we can see, Sunday's game (in two days) will indeed take place at 5:45 p.m. And following that, the next three games (Tuesday the 21st, Friday the 24th, and Sunday the 26th) will be at 7:00 p.m.

And what if there are Games 5, 6, and 7? Mark Wednesday, April 29, Friday, May 1, and Sunday, May 3 on your calendar to follow the Canadiens.

Times are to be determined, if necessary. We'll see depending on the number of games on those days.

What this means is that the NHL hasn't scheduled the Canadiens for a Saturday night game. Last year, the Habs didn't play a Saturday night game against the Caps in the playoffs either.

Would the schedule be shifted by 24 hours without tomorrow's game at the Lightning's home arena? Under those circumstances, would the Habs have three games (potentially) on Saturday? Who knows, since it's highly hypothetical.

In any case, we know that Montreal fans will tune in to the games, no matter when they're played. That's not an issue for the NHL.

There could potentially be three games on Sunday in this series, which reminds us that the gap between certain games is huge. And that can't be bad news for Noah Dobson, even if we don't expect him in the first round…

In a nutshell

– Stay tuned in Winnipeg.

Dreger on Insider Trading says the Jets would like to add a 2C and also a top-6 winger this offseason. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) April 17, 2026

– We love seeing him dominate.

He's having an excellent season. https://t.co/rUqcr9QesU — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 16, 2026

– I love it.