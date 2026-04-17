Nine straight losses: the Mets are pathetic

The New York Mets haven't had a great start to the season. The team, which has one of the highest payrolls in MLB, is losing more often than it's winning.

In fact, until very recently, things weren't going so badly, with a 7-5 record. That was the team's record when they went into the break on April 7.

Except that 10 days later, the Mets still have the same number of wins… but with nine more losses.

Even today, the Mets got blown out by the Cubs 12-4. Kodai Senga had another rough outing, and Sean Manaea had to come in to eat innings (in which he wasn't particularly good either).

This means the Mets have, for the first time since 2004, lost nine games in a row.

The Mets have lost nine straight games. It is their longest losing streak since 2004. pic.twitter.com/cR57XBvYsl — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 17, 2026

Right now, the Mets have the worst record in Major League Baseball. We also know that the rotation is struggling and that Francisco Lindor, who is supposed to be the leader of this team, is having a pretty rough start to the season.

Juan Soto, the team's other big name, has been sidelined for a while now. The good news is that his return seems to be approaching… but the (much) less good news is that the team has completely fallen apart in his absence.

More and more, people are wondering if Carlos Mendoza can sleep soundly as the team's manager. There were high expectations for the Mets this season, and after missing the playoffs last year, a terrible start to the season clearly isn't helping his case.

But if this continues, it might be David Stearns who has to worry about his job. Because right now, the Mets are a total laughingstock… and they (really) don't look like the team with the second-highest payroll in MLB.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.