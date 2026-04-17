Mike Trout is back to his old self

After the first decade of his career, during which he looked like one of the best players in MLB history, the past few years have been challenging for Mike Trout with the Los Angeles Angels.

During that time, he missed 382 of his team's 648 games from 2021 to 2024 due to injuries to his right calf, back, a bone in his left hand, and his left meniscus. These stints in the infirmary transformed him from a future Hall of Famer into a player who had been all but forgotten, his extraordinary potential left completely untapped.

However, at 34, Trout is playing in 2026 as he hasn't in years after making a few changes. The veteran has lost weight, adjusted his swing, and is back in center field.

Trout is currently ranked ninth among position players in WAR, having just hit five home runs in four games against the New York Yankees in the Big Apple, becoming the first opposing player to hit a home run on four consecutive days at Yankee Stadium.

Two of his long balls were game-tying home runs, and two others gave his team the lead.

All FIVE of Mike Trout's homers during the series at Yankee Stadium https://t.co/LAX7oFSnaw pic.twitter.com/23G4akLBiX — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2026

The Angels had increased his appearances as the designated hitter in recent seasons, which was understandable given his fragile health. Then, after years of this—much to Trout's dismay—they moved him to right field last season in an effort to keep him healthy.

But Trout hates being a designated hitter, and even though center field is more physically demanding, he found right field more mentally exhausting because nothing came automatically.

To say the least, this return to his roots has paid off so far. It remains to be seen how long it will last.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.