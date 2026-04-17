Logan Mailloux has (really) turned things around in the second half of the season

When the Habs traded Logan Mailloux, few fans thought the team had come out on the losing end of the deal. Given Zachary Bolduc's start to the season and Mailloux's performance, some even called it a rip-off.

However, a lot has happened since then, and we have to admit it: the St. Louis Blues defenseman has really turned things around.

Grant McCagg highlighted this, and the findings are quite striking.

In his first 42 games, Logan Mailloux was -23 and played a bottom-pairing role. In his final 32 games, Mailloux played 19 or more minutes in every game and was +13. — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) April 17, 2026

In the first half of the season, Mailloux finished with a -23 rating and didn't play much, even sitting in the press box at times.

Since then, he has played more than 19 minutes in every game and his plus/minus rating has improved significantly. The points haven't really followed, but it's encouraging for the future.

Meanwhile, Bolduc hasn't had a good season and was benched for a few games. He'll have an important role in the playoffs, and a strong performance could make people forget his recent struggles.

I've drawn a few conclusions from all this. First, the Blues were never real playoff contenders, so there was never any pressure on Mailloux to perform in the second half of the season. I'm looking forward to seeing him play in a different environment.

As for Bolduc, I'm confident he can make a big impact in the playoffs. He's built for this kind of moment.

Second, Mailloux's performance is interesting in that it could serve as an example for David Reinbacher next year.

The Habs could give him a real chance to establish himself in the NHL by entrusting him with increasing responsibilities to help him reach his full potential.

In a nutshell

– Here's another unhappy player.

The Jets' season “unacceptable” according to Connor Hellebuyckhttps://t.co/A0tqGtPFEG — RDS (@RDSca) April 18, 2026

– We can't wait for it to start.

2026 Playoffs | Martin McGuire's prediction for the Canadiens-Lightning series https://t.co/hlHzBJc1es — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) April 18, 2026

– Dobes is ready.