Lane Hutson as a forward: some of his peers believe he would excel

Earlier today, the NHLPA released the results of its annual player survey. We're taking this opportunity to discuss a variety of topics, ranging from serious issues to some more offbeat ones.

In particular, the survey showed that once again this year, players mentioned Quebec City as a place where they'd like to see a team settle.

Houston is (by a wide margin) in first place, but Quebec City is comfortably in second place.

Things getting even bigger in Texas? Taking the category by a 34% margin, Houston was voted as the next location where players would want to go if the NHL were to expand #NHLPAPlayerPoll pic.twitter.com/fLpFLcSIm9 — NHLPA (@NHLPA) April 17, 2026

That's not all. We've learned that Lane Hutson was the fourth most popular choice in a poll asking which defenseman could best handle himself on offense.

Known for breaking away from the blue line, Cale Makar is known to frequently find the scoresheet, and players feel the @Avalanche alternate captain would fare just fine as a forward. #NHLPAPlayerPoll pic.twitter.com/gaTEIjQTlk — NHLPA (@NHLPA) April 17, 2026

The top three names come as no surprise. Cale Makar and Erik Karlsson have the size and talent to be forwards, and Quinn Hughes certainly has the talent as well.

It's not a bad thing to be the fourth defenseman chosen by the players, especially given his small frame.

It's further proof that perceptions have shifted in the NHL. Lane Hutson continues to prove the doubters wrong with his skills.

I also believe Hutson could thrive as a forward. He doesn't have the best shot, but his hockey IQ could help him become a solid passer on a line.

And as for size, if players like Alex DeBrincat and Cole Caufield can succeed despite their stature, Hutson can certainly do the same.

If the Habs ever use Hutson as a forward, it will likely be out of necessity, but it would certainly be very interesting. In the meantime, the defenseman is preparing for a series that is likely to be very physical against the Lightning.

In Brief

– The Rocket are division champions.

The @RocketLaval have won the F.G. (Teddy) Oke Trophy as @TheAHL's North Division champions, their second consecutive division title. Laval is the 100th winner of the Oke Trophy, which was first presented to the champions of the Canadian Professional Hockey League in 1926-27. pic.twitter.com/1K5MKk2MZn — AHL Communications (@AHLPR) April 18, 2026

– Things are going badly in Toronto.

A 5th error by a @BlueJays pitcher and a 9th by the team's pitchers and catchers. — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) April 18, 2026

– Not so sure.