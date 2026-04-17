Lane Hutson as a forward: some of his peers believe he would excel

Pablo Herrera-Vergara
Lane Hutson as a forward: some of his peers believe he would excel
Credit: Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Earlier today, the NHLPA released the results of its annual player survey. We're taking this opportunity to discuss a variety of topics, ranging from serious issues to some more offbeat ones.

In particular, the survey showed that once again this year, players mentioned Quebec City as a place where they'd like to see a team settle.

Houston is (by a wide margin) in first place, but Quebec City is comfortably in second place.

That's not all. We've learned that Lane Hutson was the fourth most popular choice in a poll asking which defenseman could best handle himself on offense.

The top three names come as no surprise. Cale Makar and Erik Karlsson have the size and talent to be forwards, and Quinn Hughes certainly has the talent as well.

It's not a bad thing to be the fourth defenseman chosen by the players, especially given his small frame.

It's further proof that perceptions have shifted in the NHL. Lane Hutson continues to prove the doubters wrong with his skills.

I also believe Hutson could thrive as a forward. He doesn't have the best shot, but his hockey IQ could help him become a solid passer on a line.

And as for size, if players like Alex DeBrincat and Cole Caufield can succeed despite their stature, Hutson can certainly do the same.

If the Habs ever use Hutson as a forward, it will likely be out of necessity, but it would certainly be very interesting. In the meantime, the defenseman is preparing for a series that is likely to be very physical against the Lightning.


In Brief

– The Rocket are division champions.

– Things are going badly in Toronto.

– Not so sure.

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