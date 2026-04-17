Josh Anderson has already shut down the Lightning in the playoffs: he’ll have to do it again

In 2019, the Tampa Bay Lightning faced off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the playoffs. Things didn't go well for the Florida team, which was swept in the first round.

Were players like Sergei Bobrovsky and Artemi Panarin the ones who gave the Lightning the most trouble? Not according to a high-ranking official in Florida.

The Lightning's GM at the time (Steve Yzerman) said that Josh Anderson had been so good that his team had been “stymied” by him.

Anderson was held off the scoreboard in three of the four games in the series. But he played so “Anderson-style” that he made life difficult for his opponents because of his playing style.

And it worked.

We know he can still be that guy. After all, in 2025 against Washington, he was perhaps the forward with the biggest impact on the entire Canadiens team.

He was the only one who could stand up to Tom Wilson. And with the first line having a quieter series, it took a veteran to step up.

TOM WILSON AND JOSH ANDERSON GET INTO IT AND TAKE THE FIGHT ONTO THE BENCH ABSOLUTE CHAOS TO END THE PERIOD pic.twitter.com/fcOnHxwZW4 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 26, 2025

This year, if the Canadiens hope to win, they'll need Anderson—once again. That much is clear.

In particular, he'll have to make up for Kirby Dach, who isn't exactly lining up to step up or realizing that playing like a “sandpaper” type of player is what will help him.

Here are the lines and pairs in practice: Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Texier-Newhook-Demidov

Anderson-Danault-Evans

Bolduc-Kapanen-Dach Matheson-Guhle

Hutson-Carrier

Struble-Xhekaj

Reinbacher-Engstrom Note that Veleno, Gallagher, and Laine only rotated once during… pic.twitter.com/BSu1DZt2JM — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) April 17, 2026

Since the Canadiens aren't the most “physical” team in the NHL and a potential matchup against Buffalo or Boston could be physically grueling, not getting blown out by Tampa Bay would help.

And in that regard, Anderson will have a say.

In a nutshell

– Ouch.

WILD STAT ALERT Matt Coronato finished the 2025-26 season as Calgary's leading scorer… with just 45 points pic.twitter.com/tWygZfoeUj — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 17, 2026

– Official.

– Same here.

Martin St. Louis was asked yesterday if he felt his team was the underdog. He said his team will just go play hockey. News flash: his team is the underdog https://t.co/eJSVfkihIh — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 17, 2026

– The Rangers' captain is putting pressure on himself.