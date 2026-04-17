Josh Anderson has already shut down the Lightning in the playoffs: he’ll have to do it again

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Josh Anderson has already shut down the Lightning in the playoffs: he’ll have to do it again
Credit: NHL.com

In 2019, the Tampa Bay Lightning faced off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the playoffs. Things didn't go well for the Florida team, which was swept in the first round.

Were players like Sergei Bobrovsky and Artemi Panarin the ones who gave the Lightning the most trouble? Not according to a high-ranking official in Florida.

The Lightning's GM at the time (Steve Yzerman) said that Josh Anderson had been so good that his team had been “stymied” by him.

Anderson was held off the scoreboard in three of the four games in the series. But he played so “Anderson-style” that he made life difficult for his opponents because of his playing style.

And it worked.

We know he can still be that guy. After all, in 2025 against Washington, he was perhaps the forward with the biggest impact on the entire Canadiens team.

He was the only one who could stand up to Tom Wilson. And with the first line having a quieter series, it took a veteran to step up.

This year, if the Canadiens hope to win, they'll need Anderson—once again. That much is clear.

In particular, he'll have to make up for Kirby Dach, who isn't exactly lining up to step up or realizing that playing like a “sandpaper” type of player is what will help him.

Since the Canadiens aren't the most “physical” team in the NHL and a potential matchup against Buffalo or Boston could be physically grueling, not getting blown out by Tampa Bay would help.

And in that regard, Anderson will have a say.


In a nutshell

– Ouch.

– Official.

– Same here.

– The Rangers' captain is putting pressure on himself.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!