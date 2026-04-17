Jacob Fowler, Nick Suzuki, and Kaiden Guhle are back at practice

Yesterday, Kaiden Guhle, Nick Suzuki, and Jacob Fowler were absent from practice.

It's worth noting that the first two are nursing injuries and the third was sick. None of it seemed serious, but these were situations to keep an eye on.

And this morning, all three were back on the ice. Our colleague Patrick Guillet, who was present at today's practice, reported this on his social media.

In all three cases, they are expected to be in uniform on Sunday.

We don't necessarily expect a big, news-packed practice. We'll see if the lineups from yesterday hold up 24 hours later.

Details to follow…