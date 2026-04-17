Ivan Demidov: Top Scorer Among NHL Rookies This Season

Expectations were high for Ivan Demidov in 2025–2026.

How did he perform? Despite playing without a fully established top-6 center in a leading role, he managed to lead the rookies in points this season.

With 62 points in 82 games, Demidov finished two points ahead of Beckett Sennecke and three points ahead of Matthew Schaefer. Jimmy Snuggerud (51 points) is the only other rookie to finish with at least 50 points.

Oliver Kapanen, meanwhile, finished sixth with 37 points. His late-season slump, during which he scored very little, caused him to drop in the rankings, as you likely know.

When his GM gave him a vote of confidence, he actually slowed down.

In fact, Demidov will be a player to watch in the playoffs since the Canadiens will need him to be the offensive engine of his line to have any hope of beating the Lightning.

Do you think the first line can do it all offensively on its own? It doesn't work that way in the playoffs, against a powerhouse like Tampa Bay.

If he manages to get Alex Newhook (who is set to be his center, barring any changes) unstuck and get his line producing, it will make the Canadiens more dangerous and more balanced.

That could take some pressure off a first line that wasn't perfect in last year's playoffs against Washington.

In any case, Demidov's second playoff run in Montreal will be an excellent learning experience for the Russian, who will need to learn how to make an impact that lives up to his talent.

Stay tuned in the coming days.

In a nutshell

– Still.

It's been an eternity since the Guardians celebrated such a feat. https://t.co/asJCH9OHwb — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) April 17, 2026

– Indeed.

What's crazy about Dobeš's numbers here is that practically all of them came after the trade deadline, when Sam Montembeault was demoted to No. 3, Jacob Fowler was called up, and Dobeš battled to become the No. 1. https://t.co/A0ARJWhwPD — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 17, 2026

– It's good to see a man come home.