Geoff Molson admits it: beating the Lightning won’t be easy

Félix Forget
Geoff Molson admits it: beating the Lightning won’t be easy
Credit: David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In just under 48 hours, the Canadiens will kick off their 2026 playoff run. They'll be in Tampa Bay to face the Lightning.

The team will fly to Florida tomorrow morning and arrive in the afternoon.

And of course, right now, you can feel that everyone is eager for it to begin. We know the Habs are capable of beating anyone after the season they've just had, but we also know that Tampa Bay is a tough opponent.

And Geoff Molson is well aware of that. Appearing on 98.5 Sports tonight, the team's owner acknowledged that it won't be easy to beat the Lightning.

He has no doubt that his team has the potential to do it, but he knows it won't be a walk in the park.

It's also worth noting that during the interview, which lasted nearly 20 minutes, the owner also heaped praise on one player in particular: Juraj Slafkovský. Molson believes the young player is improving at a breakneck pace and also praised the Slovak's personality.

In the owner's eyes, Slaf has the perfect personality to excel in a market like Montreal's. And increasingly, we have to admit he's right.

Molson also had kind words for Martin St-Louis, his club's management, and even the Bell Centre staff who ensure the arena has (very) high-quality ice year after year.

Interesting comments from the owner, then, who also revealed that he will be following the team on the road throughout the playoffs.

Here's the interview for those interested.


In a nutshell

– Arber Xhekaj looks ready.

– Videos of the Habs during practice: the Lightning are working hard to get ready.

– Classic.

– Good point.

– Things are going (very) badly for the New York team.

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